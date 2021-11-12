The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved an agreement with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development on Tuesday that will see the city receive $200,000 to help market Pierre Regional Airport.
“We’ve got a great story to tell at the airport, and with this additional funding... I know we’ve got some ideas on marketing, so I appreciate it,” Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 162, which earmarked $4.4 million in state general funding for “airport route restoration, business development, and air service marketing,” into law on Mar. 29. The $4.4 million figure includes $600,000 for essential service airports. South Dakota has three EAS airports — Aberdeen, Pierre and Watertown.
“We’re very thankful that the state would be willing to do this to help overcome some of the troubles that the airline industry has had, particularly in South Dakota,” Pierre Regional Airport Manager Cameron Howard told the Capital Journal.
Commercial enplanements at Pierre Regional were down significantly at the beginning of 2021 compared to the latter half of the year, totaling just 469 in January and 567 in February, according to data provided by Howard. By contrast, 2,374 passengers enplaned at Pierre in October between Denver Air Connection and SkyWest Airlines’ service. Howard told the Capital Journal last month that the South Dakota hunting season is often the busiest season at Pierre Regional.
The traditional South Dakota pheasant season began on Oct. 16 and runs through Jan. 31.
“Every airport in the country experienced it to some degree, some more than others, but as far as Pierre is concerned, we saw a pretty major drop from 2019 to 2020 traffic, and 2021 is bouncing back and I think we’re going to get back to that level, but this money will go a long way in helping,” Howard said.
Howard said the city has a few ideas for marketing the airport in place, but nothing set in stone as of this week. He added that all of the $200,000 will going specifically to marketing.
No one from the city government or Pierre Regional Airport testified when Senate Bill 162 came about, Howard said, but “it’ll be a big help moving forward.”
“We work with a few different companies, some local, some not,” Howard said of Pierre Regional’s marketing efforts. “TV, radio, digital, print. We kind of do all the areas. We also work with an aviation consultant that’s not necessarily local that works with us to get the name out and get passengers in.”
Howard said the goal in marketing Pierre Regional is to reach outside the Pierre area and compete with the larger Rapid City and Sioux Falls airports.
“I think if they’re aware of the services that Pierre offers along with free parking and low-cost tickets, I think they’ll see the benefit to that and they’ll make the drive here instead of driving elsewhere,” Howard said.
Senate Bill 162 was primarily sponsored by state Rep. Greg Jamison, R-Dist. 12, and state Sen. Blake Curd, R-Dist. 12.
Ru
nway project
The City Commission also voted unanimously to submit an application for just over $7.4 million in federal assistance to complete a runway project at Pierre Regional, estimated to cost $8.3 million. If approved, the City of Pierre would provide $539,265 and the State of South Dakota $290,373 toward the project’s costs.
Pierre Regional’s runway 7/25 was originally scheduled for reconstruction in 2022, but Howard said issues arose at the federal level with funding, so it was pushed back. He told the City Commission Tuesday that construction is now on track for 2023.
“This would be a mill and overlay, which would be take the surface off and put new surface down, and right now the runway is 150 feet wide. This would narrow it to 100 feet,” Howard said. “So there’s a couple reasons. One would be long-term pavement maintenance, there’s just less area to maintain. Secondly, it’s less area to plow for snow. I think it’ll decrease maintenance costs, particularly pavement maintenance costs, in the future by a lot. And also once we do all that, we’re also going to be replacing all the lights and signs associated with the runway.”
Howard said commercial and private flights alike land on runway 7/25, and that construction on it will limit Pierre Regional to one runway for some time. But he doesn’t expect any traffic issues to arise from only having one runway.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding was absent from Tuesday’s meeting and both votes regarding Pierre Regional Airport.
