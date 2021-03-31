The Pierre City Commission voted Tuesday to accept a $364,715 state Department of Transportation grant to make improvements to the causeway between Steamboat Park and LaFramboise Island.

The grant provides for a 10-foot-wide concrete walking path, ADA access to fishing piers and designated parking, according to a city press release. The grant requires an 18% match from the city.

“This funding opportunity makes it much more feasible for the city to continue improvements to its trail system,” city parks and recreation director Tom Farnsworth said.

