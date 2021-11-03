With one abstaining commissioner, the Pierre City Commission voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting authorizing Pierre Mayor Steve Harding to sign and submit a community development block grant requesting up to $2.02 million to help Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center build a new facility.
Commissioner Vona Johnson abstained from the vote as she is a member of the Missouri Shores Board of Directors.
“The facility itself is going to be a two-story structure with a basement,” Project Administrator Paul Mehlhaff of the Central South Dakota Enhancement District told the commission Tuesday. “There’s nine sleeping rooms, each with their own bathroom on the second level, there’ll be a laundry facility up there. The main floor will house the offices for Missouri Shores. There’ll be a kitchen area, living space, dining area all directly behind that, and there’ll also be two apartment-type settings that have a kitchenette right within those. So I would assume that’s if you’ve got someone coming with... a child or two would be housed in that setting.”
The South Dakota Community Development Block Grant program is run through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Mehlhaff said he was told by the state there was $1.7 million available, but in talks with a grant administrator was told the limit for applying was $2.02 million.
“It’s easier for them to tell us, ‘No, you can’t have that much’ than to go back and try to get a little more if we find there’s been additional funds that’ve been returned,” Mehlhaff said.
City Administrator Kristi Honeywell went over the city’s community development and housing needs assessment plan, noting Missouri Shores’ place among the city’s top priorities for community development.
“Of course, number one on the list would be the Missouri Shores domestic violence shelter construction project as presented,” Honeywell said.
Missouri Shores Executive Director Sarah Reinhart told the Capital Journal that her organization is excited by the process, but isn’t celebrating just yet.
“We are cautiously optimistic since we don’t know what is going to happen,” Reinhart said. “We have known for a long time that we are in need of something updated with the statistics and the amount of people that we see that there’s definitely a big need in our community, but especially with COVID and seeing the increased expenses associated with that. But this is definitely something that Missouri Shores has been looking at for a long time.”
Johnson, who said she began her time on the Missouri Shores board amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, told the Capital Journal about the importance of the Missouri Shores project to Pierre and the surrounding central South Dakota region.
“Domestic violence is an issue that touches so many families, you know, we don’t talk about it publicly a lot of times,” Johnson said. “So it’s kind of one of those things that a lot of people aren’t aware of, but when we have events... people really support this because they understand how important it is for our families to be safe and for women and children and men, as well, to have a safe place to go when they can’t be safe in their own home. And right now the shelter that Missouri Shores has is not serving its needs. There are times when we’re just bursting at the seams.”
Johnson said she was motivated to work with Missouri Shores by the ability to help people going through hard times.
“I just hope that everything comes together, I think that this is a huge opportunity for Missouri Shores,” Johnson said. “I am glad that the city is able to provide the pass-through funding for this shelter and I wouldn’t want anybody to take my abstaining from the vote on this to mean that I’m not in support because I truly do support this cause and am just really grateful that the rest of the commissioners see the need and are supporting it, as well.”
