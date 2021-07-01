The City of Pierre is fielding inquiries from residents hoping to cash in on medical marijuana, but there’s little it can do while it waits on the South Dakota Department of Health to finalize rules.
“We have received a number of questions at City Hall from people interested in opening some sort of medical marijuana business,” city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. “They’d like to know what the process is going to look like, how much it will cost to get licensed, how many licenses will be available, how long it’s going to take and what the rules are going to look like.”
The Health Department unveiled a 105-page draft of medical marijuana rules on June 24. The rules include a $100 annual fee for medical marijuana cardholders — with a reduced fee at $20 for “low-income” cardholders — a $5,000 fee for registration and renewal of a business registration certificate, $250 for a separate business location and a $50 fee for each staff member of a medical marijuana business. And all that comes before city- or county-related fees, which could vary widely.
“The short answer is, we don’t know,” Bohnenkamp said. “We’re awaiting guidance from state administrative rules. Those should be finalized by the end of October.”
Medical marijuana becomes legal in South Dakota on Thursday, the day Initiated Measure 26 is slated to take effect. The measure passed in November 2020 with nearly 70 percent approval from South Dakota voters and survived an attempt by Gov. Kristi Noem and the state legislature to push back its effective date to 2022.
The Pierre City Commission and the Hughes County Commission jointly approved a temporary ordinance in June saying they would not issue licenses for medical marijuana establishments until the Health Department has its rules finalized. That leaves potential business owners in the dark as to how much they could be paying the city or county for licenses once the rules do become law.
Locally, manager Ben Kleis, Jr., of The Vape Box on Pierre Street said he expects business to speed up with Thursday’s institution of IM 26.
“We do sell a lot of water pipes, so it’ll probably pick up business quite a bit,” Kleis said. “And we are more than happy to cater to the community.”
Though the store sells cannabidiol — widely known as CBD -- products, Kleis said those products are “very separate” from actual marijuana. CBD is just one of marijuana’s many chemical compounds.
“The CBD stuff that we have is mainly for people that don’t want any THC in their system at all,” Kleis said. “All of our CBD products have 0.0 percent THC.”
THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, and is marijuana’s main psychoactive component. Kleis said he was fully in favor of IM 26 given the benefits medical marijuana could have on chronic pain sufferers, including veterans.
“There are a lot of people that have previous experience with opioids and stuff like that, where they’re not able to treat their pain correctly, marijuana definitely helps a lot of people,” Kleis said. “Especially with pain, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), anything like that. I get a lot of veterans that come in here that they say they use stuff like that and it helps them with, like, if they were shot in combat, then it really helps them dull the pain.”
But advocates say it is still unclear how medical marijuana patients will be protected by South Dakota law when IM 26 takes effect. Director Matthew Schweich of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws called a press conference to discuss just that on Wednesday morning, citing “a lack of communication from state and local governments regarding the new protections granted by the law to medical cannabis patients.”
“Knowing whether or not the government can put handcuffs around your wrists and put you in a jail cell is a very basic form of government transparency that I don’t feel is fully being met at this time,” Schweich said.
A Pierre Police Department spokesperson said the department will be taking its direction from the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office on marijuana enforcement.
“It will be on a case-by-case basis, kind of depending on the facts and circumstances in each case,” Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said. “The way that the medical marijuana laws are written, essentially anyone who theoretically could go into a doctor and be eligible for a medical marijuana prescription, for lack of a better term, there’s a presumption in the new laws that is essentially as if they had the medical marijuana card on the day of any law enforcement contact. So it makes those solely possession and ingestion cases very difficult to enforce.”
LaMie said this does not mean there will be any pullback on prosecution of cases outside possession and ingestion.
“It’s not going to impact any kind of distribution, driving under the influence or any other cases like that,” LaMie said.
Noem’s office released a statement on Wednesday evening supporting the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s new framework for medical marijuana.
The framework states Highway Patrol officers will not arrest a state resident for possession without a medical marijuana card as long as the individual possesses less than three ounces of “natural and unaltered” marijuana, claims that their medical cannabis treats a “debilitating medical condition” and can produce documentation of that condition.
The Health Department released a preliminary list of conditions covered by the state medical marijuana program on Wednesday evening.
The list consists of HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, cancer “associated with severe or chronic pain, nausea or severe vomiting, or cachexia or severe wasting,” Crohn’s disease, epilepsy and seizures, glaucoma, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and ALS -- Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“These conditions are in addition to the definition of ‘debilitating medical condition’ as passed by the voters in IM-26, which is defined as, ‘A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis,’” the Health Department statement reported.
Regarding out-of-state medical cannabis cardholders, Highway Patrol officers will not initiate an arrest if the individual in question holds an “unexpired medical cannabis card” from their home state and has less than three ounces of “natural and unaltered” marijuana.
Cardholders who had their card issued by a Native American tribe must hold an unexpired card, be an enrolled member of the issuing tribe and have less than three ounces, as well.
“Nothing in the Framework, or the Highway Patrol’s upcoming guidance, will prevent or de-prioritize the enforcement of South Dakota’s impaired driving, drug possession, or drug trafficking laws after July 1,” the release read. “This Framework does not require any local law enforcement agency to change its own policies and procedures, nor is it intended as a substitute for law enforcement’s judgment and discretion in the field after July 1.”
