As drug overdoses continue to be an issue across the state, area organizations are working to mitigate the crisis.
Capital Area Counseling Services is taking advantage of funding the city of Pierre received.
The money, the result of a national class-action lawsuit settlement, is earmarked for the treatment of opioid addiction.
“The team at CACS is well positioned to use these settlement dollars to deal with opioid concerns in Pierre,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said in a release.
According to the release, the settlement provides between $3,000 and $3,500 a year to the City for 18 years. Pierre already has about $6,600 available for CACS to utilize.
“Addiction issues are profound. Any resources made available to combat the problem will be put to good use,” Jennifer Gray, CACS President said in a release. “We’re pleased to have this support from the City and will use it to help keep this community safe.”
CACS will put the funding to increase awareness around the dangers of opioid use, as well as treatment and recovery support.
According to Josh Driskell, public relations specialist with QuoteWizard, reported a six percent increase in drug- related overdose deaths in the state over the last year.
In 2021, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 29 fentanyl-related deaths, which is 28% of all drug-related deaths for the year.
