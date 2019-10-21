Because of current river levels, the city of Pierre has closed the fishing piers along the causeway at the south end of town.
“With the high flows coming out of the Oahe Dam, the water is starting to rise over the fishing pier decks on the causeway,” said Tom Farnsworth, parks and recreation director. “This is a matter of safety; we don’t want anyone being put in harm’s way.”
Farnsworth added that access to LaFramboise Island is not impacted.
The city is experiencing other minor impacts as a result of the higher releases from the Oahe Dam. The water has encroached on the beach in Griffin Park. Consequently, the city has closed the access road that runs along the beachfront in the park.
“Hillsview Golf Course is also experiencing some standing water, especially at holes 2 and 11,” said Farnsworth.
Kristi Honeywell, city administrator, stressed that these are minor impacts. The city is tracking water levels daily, and is in regular contact with the Army Corps of Engineers.
