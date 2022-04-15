Pierre Mayor Steve Harding, center, signed a proclamation Tuesday night marking April 10-16 as Telecommunications Week. Communications Supervisor Cindy Gross, left, and Pierre Police Chief Jason Jones stand with two of the departments dispatchers.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding marked April 10-16 as Telecommunications Week with a proclamation and highlighted the city's dispatchers at the South Dakota Communications Center.
"The dispatch unit, they are such an intricate part of law enforcement in the community," Harding told the commission. "And they deal with a lot of tense situations throughout our community. They dispatch not only for Pierre but for Stanley County, Hughes County, and I think five different counties."
Communications Supervisor Cindy Gross said dispatchers handle 911 calls for five counties — Hughes, Stanley, Hyde, Sully and Jones. The center also services 19 counties for the South Dakota Highway Patrol and assists the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks department.
"Our average calls — that's one of the first questions I get is how many calls do you get a day — so last year, we estimated we took 67,535 calls were made in and out of our center," Gross said. "That's an average of 185 phone calls a day, and 23 average 911 calls a day."
She added that the center tracked about 69,000 Calls for Service in the center's computer system during 2021.
"Which is a huge number," Gross said. "We are not full-staffed. So the current staff that we have, they type really fast, and I appreciate all the hard work that our staff gives every day."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.