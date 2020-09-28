The Pierre City Commission and the Hughes County Commission in Pierre passed their budgets for 2021 last week, separately, but for the same reason: the state requires they be completed by Oct. 1.
The county commission’s budget for next year — each body follows the calendar year for budgeting — that will see a 2.14% in the general fund budget to $10.45 million, according to figures from Financial Officer Jane Naylor. The commission did last minute adjusting on Monday, Sept. 21, including some small amounts, such as how much fuel the highway department needs to budget for next year, lowering the estimate a few thousand dollars to help balance the budget.
In the end, they approved a budget that increased the general fund budget 2.14%, with some assorted amounts among departments. The County Jail budget went up $3.88% to $3.43 million; the jail provides revenue to the rest of the county government because most of the inmates are from other counties or the federal government, so the county receives a per diem for those inmates.
The sheriff’s office goes up 2.86% to $908,300.
Support for the poor was cut 12.44% to $77.450 for 2021.
The state’s attorney’s budget for prosecuting crime was raised 10.39% to $587,279.
The public defender’s office, to represent those accused who do not have enough money to hire their own lawyers, was upped 9.42% to $383,500
The county commission itself upped its own budget 15.28% to $$389,406.
The Pierre City Commission passed its 2021 budget of $53.7 million on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Mayor Steve Harding said in a news release it was important to him that next year’s budget won’t increase utility rates to residents for wastewater and electricity, although the rates for drinking water will go up 8%.
But that’s part of the plan that residents approved to finance the new water treatment plant being built in Steamboat Park, he said. The new $37.5 milloin plant will increase monthly water rates about 60% on average, so the city is gradually increasing them over several years.
Otherwise, the large projects he started as soon as he took office in 2017 have their own funding in place, he said.
“All of our major ongoing projects –the drinking water treatment facility, wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation, and outdoor pool project –were funded outside of the 2021 budget,” Harding said. “That allows us to focus the 2021 budget on the city’s basic needs.”
That means next year’s budget can include $3.2 million for street repair, he said.
“We receive more constituent contacts about street conditions than any other issue in the community. The goal is for these additional street dollars to help us get farther ahead on major street projects.”
In fact, last week, Jeanine Loesch, who lives in the northeast part of the city, spoke to the Commission during the public comments part of the weekly meetings. Rarely does anyone use that time. Loesch told the Commission in strong terms that the airport road needs to be fixed and soon. She said it’s a poor example to people who fly in to Pierre and are confronted by the narrow, two-lane paved road that has lots of holes, Loesch said. “And there are no lights out there,” she said.
Harding told her at the meeting that the Commission would be taking up the idea at later meetings.
