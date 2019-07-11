A water main broke open Thursday in southeast Pierre not far from the Missouri River and a city crew worked most of the day fixing it.
A crew of city workers with a backhoe dug a deep hole to uncover the broken, 6-inch pipe, pumping out the water leaking from the pipe and filling the hole, which appeared to be about 10 feet below the street surface.
It happened on McKinley Avenue near its intersection with Cleveland Avenue, east of the Oahe Softball Complex and southwest of the Pierre Indian Learning Center.
The “ductile” pipe was new when it was installed in 1977 just before this part of town was developed, said Lynn Patton, construction and operations manager for the city. “If we didn’t have such corrosive soils, that would still be a new pipe,” he told the Capital Journal. Pierre’s special mix of shale and other elements in the soil cut into the life of iron pipe in the ground, whether the older, more brittle cast iron or the newer “ductile,” which has nickel and other metals added in to give the pipe some flexibility, Patton said.
The break likely would be repaired using a piece of PVC connected by stainless-steel sleeves after the bad part of the old pipe was cut out, Patton said.
The neighborhood around the Cleveland and McKinley avenues was built in the 1970s and this corroded pipe was newly installed in 1977, city records show, Patton said.
It appeared only about a half-dozen customers along that avenue were out of water during the fix, Patton said. If a nearby shut-off valve didn’t work properly, it might mean another half-dozen residences out of water during the repair time, he said.
Most of the city’s water mains are about 6 feet underground but this one appeared to be closer to 10 feet below the street’s surface.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.