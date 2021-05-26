The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved to declare the skate park at Griffin Park surplus city property and approved the purchase of new equipment to construct its replacement during Tuesday's meeting.
Pierre's current skate park sits on property that will eventually become part of the new outdoor pool, so the city park board began to look at different locations for a new skate park, city parks and rec Director Tom Farnsworth said. Farnsworth's Tuesday presentation highlighted a 50-by-100-foot tract across Capitol Creek and slightly due south of the existing skate park.
"That location is central in Griffin Park," Farnsworth said. "The proximity to residents has been expanded and actually the distance from [Avera long-term care facility] Maryhouse has been expanded so, you know, there's some noise effect from a skate park in busy use. So we like the fact that there's parking nearby... and in long-term development, when our new pool is done, there's an outside concession window. Two that will serve inside the pool and one will serve the outside park participants, so we may pick up a little extra revenue there."
Farnsworth said Missouri-based American Ramp Company can provide and install the new equipment by September provided concrete work is done in time. Tuesday's actions included another unanimous vote by the commission to advertise for bids for concrete work at the park. All bids must be received by June 10.
"Where you showed us is definitely the right spot," Mayor Steve Harding said.
As the skate equipment purchase was not budgeted, the Pierre city budget must be supplemented to accommodate it. The equipment, which includes three bank ramps and three grind rails comes to a total of $101,035.90 with installation per an estimate from American Ramp Company.
Sam Weisgram, father of "expert" skater Blake, approached the commission to thank them for their work after having contacted city officials to voice his support and concern about the project.
"I appreciate all (Tom's) work and everybody's work on this," Weisgram said. "I think it's a great project, it's a practical design that they came up with and I think it'll serve the community well."
