On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission voted unanimously to increase pay by $2 an hour for its 155 employees.

All full-time employees will get a $4,160 raise, according to city spokesperson Brooke Bohnenkamp. The measure will cost the city $645,000 more for wages.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

