On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission voted unanimously to increase pay by $2 an hour for its 155 employees.
All full-time employees will get a $4,160 raise, according to city spokesperson Brooke Bohnenkamp. The measure will cost the city $645,000 more for wages.
Department heads will make $85,128 to $133,122 annually.
An entry-level police officer will start at $25.75 a year and entry-level street workers and administrative assistants will make a minimum $20.55 an hour.
Mayor Steve Harding proposed the pay increase for recruiting and retaining employees and remaining competitive.
“Nationwide there’s a workforce shortage,” Harding said. “We provide critical services to our community and our citizens, who expect those services to work, expect the lights to come on, the parks to be clean, library services, an airport and storm water service. Those (positions) take highly trained people.”
Harding said city officials spent six months researching pay increases, including reviewing the salaries of all city employees and looking at other municipalities the size of Pierre. They also looked at state and county governments’ recent action related to pay.
“We need to recruit good people, we need to retain highly trained people and we have to be competitive in the marketplace,” he said.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga agreed.
“We over time have become less competitive and are falling behind rapidly in different job classifications,” Huizenga said. “I certainly can support this.”
Hourly workers’ raises were effective on Aug. 24, while salaried workers’ increases went into effect on Thursday.
In other matters, the commission received an update on the city’s electrical system from Andy Koob, project manager and engineer with DGR Engineering in Rock Rapids, Iowa. Koob said after the city spent $20 million over recent years for improvements, the service has improved.
“We successfully mitigated the worse-case scenario,” Koob said. “Improvements made have been money well spent.”
The peak demand on the system is in July, but that demand has not grown as DGR had initially expected.
“Your growth in new business can be masked with energy improvements,” Koob said. “Business and homes are putting in energy efficient air-conditioning.”
He expects growth in the northeast side of town near Menards.
Koob also shared recommended improvements for the next 10 years estimated at a cost of $7.9 million.
“This will become more important with the increased usage of electrical vehicles,” he said. “That’s eventually going to happen.”
Pierre’s City Commission also hired Madison Jaeger as a staff engineer at $77,038 a year and Kevin Boring as a patrolman at $49,400 a year. Commissioners also agreed to close Governors Drive between East Church Street to East Broadway Avenue from 6:50 to 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays through mid-October for T.F. Riggs High School Band practices for street competitions.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
