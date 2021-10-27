The City of Pierre is flushing its water pipes over the next several weeks in preparation for eventual connection to its under-construction water treatment plant.
“It’s hard to work with water when the temperatures are freezing,” City Utilities Director Brad Palmer said in an Oct. 19 press release. “We all know South Dakota can serve up some long winters; to keep the project on schedule, we want to get the pipes flushed before the cold really sets in.”
City Water Superintendent Dane Brewer estimated that about 250 hydrants will be flushed. The release put out by the city gave an estimate of “several weeks” for all the flushes to take place, and Brewer said he could not estimate more specifically than that.
“We’ve got to get a certain amount of gallons through that hydrant to make sure that, as we’re working through our sequence, that we’re pulling fresh water into each flush,” Brewer said. “So based on the model and the calculation of how many gallons it takes to get to that end point just to make sure that we’re getting clean water. So initially you’re going to scour the pipe, clean it up, and then you’re going to sit there and wait until you get the time or the amount of gallons through that you need to move on to the next one.”
The city warned in its release that temporary water discoloration can result as part of the flushing process, but that, “(d)espite any temporary color change,” the water can still be used for bathing and drinking.
“To clear discolored water, run cold water, preferably from an outside spigot, until the water color returns to normal,” the release read. “Consider waiting to use home filtering systems, water softeners, dishwashers or washing machines until the water runs clear. Pressure variations during the flushing process may cause some fire suppression systems to alarm. No loss of water service is expected.”
Brewer said most sediment or discoloration is going to leave through the hydrant while it is being flushed.
“Now, that being said, if somebody’s drawing water into their home while that pipe’s being scoured… it certainly could get some sediment or discoloration in the home,” Brewer said. “But they’re telling us most of it’s going to go right out that pipe and go out fairly quickly.”
Brewer said the city is anticipating a flush time of 10-15 minutes per pipe with the unidirectional flushing taking place at each hydrant, in which the water is flushed from north Pierre to south Pierre with valves closed along the way.
“What that does is it forces the water to go down the pipe that we’re flushing,” Brewer said. “And when it does that, it ups the velocity, and that velocity of that water moving through that pipe very quickly is what cleans it. And then anything that’s cleaned off of that pipe will go right out the hydrant that we’re flushing out of.”
Palmer said in the release that the city will do a secondary flush of the pipes at a date closer to the final connection to the city’s new treatment plant. The plant will rely on surface water from the Missouri River rather than underground water currently in use. The city anticipates the new water reaching homes next summer.
“So the secondary flush will be pretty much the same process as we’re doing now, but that will actually be when we start the plant up and we start introducing the new water into the system, we’re going to use the same process to get all the old water out,” Brewer said. “And then once we get it all out, it’s going to be replaced with new water and (we) should be off and running.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.