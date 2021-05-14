Summer is nearer by the day and for the city of Pierre, that means seasonal hiring is heating up.
City recreation superintendent Mindy Cheap characterized her 2021 hiring season as “pretty good,” in comparison to a slower 2020.
“I obviously didn’t hire very many people last year, which was lucky because I didn’t have as many applications, but this year’s been fine,” Cheap said.
City commissioners approved hiring 27 seasonal workers for the city recreation department on Tuesday and though that number might seem large, city human resources director Laurie Gronlund told the Capital Journal plenty of positions are still open.
“With CDL (commercial driver’s license), seasonal and police officers and communications officers, the recruitment is going very slow,” Gronlund said. “Those three positions we are in high demand for, and so we are looking for applicants for any of those positions. The other positions that we have, we’re not getting a great abundance of applications, but we’re certainly getting some quality applicants.”
The City of Pierre has an active open advertisement for police officers on its website, which posted Nov. 25, and an advertisement for communications officers at the Central South Dakota Communications Center – the 911 dispatch center for the central region of the state – since September. Despite the length of time those positions have been open, Gronlund is hopeful the pool of applicants will grow with the recent news South Dakota will back away from federal unemployment assistance related to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota will continue to pay regular state unemployment claims, but participation in the three federal programs – Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) – will cease the week ending June 26.
“I’m certainly hopeful that it will move the needle and that there will be more applicants that are out looking for work,” Gronlund said. “Like I said, we have positions that we have not been able to fill and I’m hoping that anything that we can do to get applicants will be helpful and hopefully that will help them.”
Gronlund said the city has also been leaning more on social media for recruitment in 2021.
“We’ve been trying to get ads out there and boosting those ads and hopefully hitting the area of applicants that we’re looking for,” Gronlund said.
“We’re careful with timing, too, to try and reach the college students when they’re home on spring break or when they’re starting to do their job searches for seasonal work,” city communications director Brooke Bohnenkamp added.
The city government undoubtedly will have competition as it reaches out for prospective employees this spring. Just along a brief stretch of West Sioux Avenue alone, Karl’s TV Appliance and Furniture, Lynn’s Dakotamart and Burger King each broadcast “help wanted” messages to motorists on Friday morning. But Gronlund said she believes the city offers a competitive wage.
“We have definitely responded to the market and adjusted our wages hopefully accordingly,” Gronlund said.
Gronlund said the inflator for seasonal job wages this summer was 2 percent. Advertisements on the city website note starting salaries of $9.84 per hour for seasonal recreational workers and $13.50 per hour for the city’s street, cemetery, parks and golf departments. The gap in starting salaries stems from the city accepting applications for the recreation department from residents as young as 15.
“And we’re always willing to do flexible hours,” Gronlund said. “If somebody can work 20 hours, we’re willing to put them to work for 20 hours. I mean, we’d love 40, but if we can get two people at 20 hours, we’re still getting the work done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.