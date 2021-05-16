Pierre residents turned out in droves to keep their city clean, and officials hope the good example inspires others to pitch in.
The city’s nearly month-long Go Green & Clean campaign wraps up on Saturday, and the effort is a return to normal after last year went on hiatus.
City Commissioner Vona Johnson gave a shout-out to Pierre’s chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America during the City Commission meeting on Tuesday after the group cleaned more than 2,100 pounds of trash around the city. She said the total included more than 920 pounds of concrete, 540 pounds of railroad ties, 500 pounds of litter and trash and several hundred more pounds of recyclables and scrap material.
During the 2019 Go Green & Clean — the last time the city held the campaign — volunteers picked up at least 1,800 pounds of debris and trash around the city. In 2018, volunteers removed 6,700 pounds, 3.35 tons, of trash from Pierre’s public spaces and streets.
On Thursday, Johnson told the Capital Journal she enjoys the opportunity to report on the campaign’s results and highlight volunteers to the City Commission.
“I get the pleasure of just sitting there and reporting to the community the great things that are happening there,” she said. “That’s the fun part of being on the commission — I get to show cool things like that that are going on in the community.”
Parks and Rec Director Tom Farnsworth said about 20 groups and organizations participated in this year’s campaign. He said the campaign began in 2010 under former Mayor Laurie Gill.
“I’m more of a facilitator of bringing individuals or volunteer groups or organizations that want to give back to the community to help us with what we’ve named Go Green & Clean, which is on our public lands,” Farnsworth said.
He said the trash goes to the landfill where it’s weighed — this year’s totals are still being tallied. And while picking up trash is a large part of the Go Green & Clean campaign, it’s not all that’s going on.
Some volunteers are signing up to paint public structures or put plants in the ground, and one group even cleaned and polished all the governor statues around town in 2019.
City communications director Brooke Bohnenkamp said they had to find projects outside of trash cleaning since so many people stepped up to help clean.
“That’s how we expanded into painting some of the shelters, we have the master gardeners that do some of the flower beds down in the parks that keep those looking really pretty and then the statues were another opportunity,” she said.
And Farnsworth appreciates the volunteers, which he said prevents the city from diverting staff hours to covering the projects.
Farnsworth said seven state agencies joined in with local organizations, individuals and businesses volunteering around the city. Among the seven agencies is the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Troopers, staff and family members cleaned the stretch of Airport Road from North Garfield Avenue to the Pierre Regional Airport on Tuesday and Thursday.
Col. Rick Miller and nine others walked along the road picking up trash on Thursday evening. He said 10 other volunteers from the department took Tuesday’s portion of the road and pulled in about four full garbage bags.
Miller said there was plenty of trash buried from winter and a lot that got shredded by a lawnmower too.
Pierre resident Capt. John Broers said volunteering gave him a chance to help clean up the city.
“Nobody wants to walk around and see trash around,” he said.
Johnson said she hopes residents who see volunteers picking up litter will be inspired to do the same.
“I really want to encourage people to just, let’s not pick a day and say, ‘This is when we’re going to do it,’” she said. “Let’s just always be out there, hopefully not throwing out garbage. But it’s for me too. When I go out for a walk, I have to remind myself to grab a bag and just pick up garbage when I’m doing my normal walk. If we’re all more aware of it, it doesn’t have to be a huge project.”
