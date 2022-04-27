The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved an $18.3 million bid from Sharpe Enterprises for the city’s new pool construction during its Tuesday meeting, with completion expected in fall 2023.
City Administrator Kristi Honeywell told commissioners that she anticipated the bid would come in higher than original estimates but found it unsurprising, citing the current labor market, material prices, inflation and supply chain issues as contributing factors.
The city reported the engineer’s original estimate was in early 2019. Pierre-based Sharpe Enterprises was the only bidder for the pool’s construction.
“We did expect that,” Honeywell said about the bid cost. “But they did come in higher than we were hoping for. Based on that, we did work with Sharpe over the last three weeks to really look for some cost savings as we went along. We did find some savings.”
After the meeting, Honeywell told the Capital Journal that the city and Sharpe didn’t remove any of the original features to reduce costs.
“We did work with the contractor to get some cost savings, but nothing was value-engineered out,” she said. “There was some possible confusion in the specifications, I would say, or there was some things that were clarified, and they came back and said, ‘We can lower the cost in that area.’”
On Wednesday, city communication manager Brooke Bohnenkamp added that the city and Sharpe found cost reductions in concrete, electrical, the building’s construction and underground utilities. She said those clarifications led to cost savings. The city reported the initial bid was $18,622,906.00, and the city approved $18,383,613.64 for the bid award — nearly $240,000 less.
The project includes a recreational pool, multi-purpose pool, lazy river, slides, diving boards and other water features.
Honeywell said residents could expect to see work begin before summer’s end.
“The plan is right now we will send out the notice of award for the contract,” she said. “Once we get all the paperwork going, we’re probably looking in the next six weeks to eight weeks. We still need to take that surcharge off of the site — the dirt. And that will actually be taken care of by A-G-E. That’s under their contract from last year. Once that material is settled as much as needed, then we’ll take that off, and our contractor will get started. So, I would say probably in the next two months or so.”
Honeywell said the overall cost since the project began through Tuesday’s $18.3 million bid approval is nearly $20 million. She said private donations currently total about $2.8 million, and the city anticipates they will continue and contribute more than $3 million toward the project.
The city also secured a $10 million loan for the project in 2020 and reported remaining costs would come from operating funds through the annual budget and reserves. The commission approved the first reading of an $8.5 million 2022 budget supplement during Tuesday’s meeting.
City Finance Director Twila Hight confirmed to the Capital Journal after the meeting that the $8.5 million was to cover the extra costs associated with the bid.
“We had originally budgeted for the whole project based on the original estimate at the beginning of the project,” she said.
The supplement also covered the remainder of the city’s contracts with its two other contractors.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Steve Harding told commissioners he wasn’t surprised by the bid’s higher cost. But he said the city would continue to rely on existing revenue and not use any special assessments or fees to cover increased costs.
“This project is financially doable with our existing revenue and our capital campaign,” Harding told commissioners.
He also noted it had taken the city five years to get to where they were considering a bid for the new pool’s construction. The pool at Griffin Park will replace the more than 90-year-old outdoor pool the city demolished in 2020.
“I’ve always said we’re going to do this right,” Harding told commissioners. “It’s going to serve the Pierre community for 50 years or more, but we need to do this right. We don’t want our community looking back 10 years from now, or 20 years from now, or 40 years from now and say, ‘Why did they try and save $500,000 and cut that out? Now, we’re going to look at more spent.’”
Harding also told commissioners he also found plenty of excitement about the pool from communities outside Pierre.
“So it’s going to be a destination that’s going to bring people to Pierre,” Harding said. “It’s going to serve central South Dakota is what it’s going to do.”
After the meeting, Honeywell said visitors to the pool would generate revenue to cover operational costs.
“We will start soon to really develop what our operation and maintenance costs will be once we get the pool started. And then we’ll take a look to see what kind of entrance fees and things like that,” she said. “We’ll also have a concession stand. So, that will make up some of the revenue also.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.