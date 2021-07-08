Officials appeared before the Pierre City Commission on Tuesday to detail a potential licensing and inspection program for rental dwellings and rental units within city limits.
If passed as it was described to the Commission, Ordinance 1834 would require rental dwellings and rental units be registered and licensed each year with the city and inspected by the Pierre Housing and Redevelopment Commission at least once every five years. Exceptions are made for “facilities licensed by the state... any dormitory operated by an educational institution... hotels, motels or other structures designed or used primarily for transient residents where occupancy does not exceed 28 days.”
“So it’s anything that’s not owner-occupied and anything that’s more of a long-term — the way it’s written in the ordinance is more than 28 days,” City Finance Officer Twila Hight said on Tuesday. “So it’s not designed for those short-term ones, it’s not designed for those people that have a legislative page or someone temporary that stays in their home. As long as it’s owner-occupied, it will not be part of the registration process.”
In addition to inspections and annual licensing, the ordinance requires owners of Pierre rentals, human or company, based 50 or more miles outside city limits to appoint an agent within 50 miles of the city.
“This has not been a six-month process, this has been several years that the city has been suggesting this and looking at different models and which one fits best for tenants and landlords,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said on Tuesday.
Resolution 2699, alongside the ordinance, sets in place a series of fees for the program should it be put in place. Those fees, set to take effect Sept. 1, include $20 for every structure and $15 for every individual rental unit, $200 for a failure to complete repairs, and $100 for the first failure to meet with an inspector. The latter increases to a $250 and then $500 fine for subsequent violations.
“As a city, we were not looking to be a problem for our landlords, but we’ve had some fire issues in apartments, police go to the various calls, and we’ve run into some situations (where) there’s some issues out there and this is part of the process of just making sure the citizens of Pierre, if they’re living there, it’s a safe environment and they have the minimum needs being met at these locations,” Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said.
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul appeared before the commission Tuesday to introduce the program, which he believes will help bring fire safety into focus.
“We have had a number of rental unit structure fires in the last several years,” Paul said in a Tuesday press release. “They led to questions about basic safety standards, so we’re taking a more proactive approach to elevate the livability of rental units in town.”
In anticipation of questions from landlords, the city will hold three public information meetings regarding the program at River Cities Public Transit on Thursday at 10 a.m., Friday at noon and Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The program, suggested fines and all, will come up for first reading at next Tuesday’s commission meeting.
