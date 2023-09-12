The City of Pierre’s 2024 budget has been set at $57.3 million, according to a news release from the city after Tuesday's City Commission meeting.
With several big projects straddling the 2023 and 2024 budget, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the commission looked at next year’s budget a little differently than it has in recent years.
“Before taking on any new and major initiatives, we’re focusing on buttoning up the projects we have in process,” Harding said in a statement. “The wastewater treatment plant renovation and the outdoor pool are two of the big ones.”
Mayor Harding explained further that a variety of smaller projects were delayed because neither contractors nor supplies were available.
“Unfortunately, delays usually increase project costs and tie up additional resources," he said. "We’re working to clear a variety of little projects from our list in 2024.”
Projects aside, the city is well positioned to continue all its quality-of-life operations and maintenance efforts while helping out more than a dozen outside agencies, according to the news release issued by the city.
“Not everyone realizes, we provide a stipend to a variety of quasi-governmental and non-profit organizations that provide valuable services in Pierre,” Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said in a statement. “We’re pleased we can continue to find budget to help PEDCO, PARS, the Discovery Center, the Boys and Girls Club and several others.”
The city has two primary revenue sources — sales tax and utility rates.
Sales tax receipts support the police and fire departments, Parks and Recreation, Rawlins Library, City Administration, and the Street Department. Sales tax also provides funding for outside agencies.
“We’re showing strong sales tax receipts so far in 2023 and anticipate we’ll continue to see that in 2024,” Harding said.
The utility rates fund operations, maintenance and improvements in each of their respective utilities.
