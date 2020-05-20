Because of work on a computer upgrade, offices at the Pierre City Hall can not process credit card payments of any kind on Tuesday, May 26.
Cash and check transactions will still be possible.
Credit card payment processing services are expected to be restored by Wednesday, May 27.
This temporarily situation will affect people pay utility bills online or by phone. And, on May 26, buying garbage bags, paying for a building permit, or starting a utility account must be done with cash or a check.
