During its Oct. 22 meeting, the Pierre City Commission approved a request to surplus a city-owned lot and sell it by sealed bid. That 9,500 square feet residential lot is located at 412 S. Brule Street.
According to John Childs, city engineer, the city acquired the lot in 2018 with the intent of rehabilitating it and then returning it to the market.
The city partnered with Hughes County to acquire the property, using the tax for deed process. A tax deed grants ownership of a property to a government body when the property owner does not pay the taxes due on the property. A tax deed gives the government the authority to sell the property to collect the delinquent taxes and transfer the property to the purchaser. Such sales are called “tax deed sales.”
The city then razed a condemnable structure that was on the property, installed a new water service line, and did some other minor work to clean up the space.
“Our goal with this project is multifaceted,” said Childs. “First we wanted to remove a nuisance property; second, we wanted to add to the inventory of buildable lots in Pierre; and third, we wanted this lot to provide tax revenue for our schools and our local governments.”
The goal of removing a nuisance property has already been achieved. Childs said that the city is hopeful the other two goals will be met with the sale of the property.
Sealed bids will be accepted between Friday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Nov. 14. Bids are scheduled to be opened on Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. (CT) at Pierre City Hall. Bid documents are available online at cityofpierre.org, beginning Oct. 25. For more information, call City Hall at 605-773-7407, or visit cityofpierre.org and enter “bids” into the search bar.
