The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Capital Area Pickleball Association at the city commission meeting on Oct. 26, bringing the city’s first dedicated pickleball courts closer to happening.
The MOU solidifies the agreement that the association will raise the necessary $250,000 required for new pickleball courts, with $50,000 coming from the city itself, while the city will “own, maintain, and insure” the pickleball facility.
“It’s just a great example of our community partnerships,” City Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth told the commission. “I give them all the credit for the fundraising and pushing forward, working with Park and Rec Board, our commissioner, bringing it forward, and it’s just a win-win. I understand they’re doing very well in their fundraising activity.”
Capital Area Pickleball’s President Mendel Miller told the Capital Journal that the association raised approximately $175,000 to $185,000 through Oct. 26. The association’s original goal was to have $75,000 raised by November.
Notable donations include $5,000 from Bankwest, $25,000 from Delta Dental of South Dakota, $25,000 from Scott and Julia Jones in honor of late Avera St. Mary’s Hospital CEO Jim Russell and $10,000 from the South Dakota Community Foundation, the latter just announced on the association’s Facebook page on Friday.
“We still have some work to do, but certainly a lot of great work’s been done and we appreciate all those efforts,” Miller said.
This action brings closer to fruition the four-court project that is expected to begin construction much earlier than originally planned. Buddy Seiner, who acts as a liaison between the association and the City of Pierre’s parks and rec. department, told the Capital Journal in August that Capital Area Pickleball’s original goal was to have construction begin in 2023.
A proposal from Brosz Engineering, Inc., included in the documents for the Oct. 26 commission meeting, gives a timeline of a preliminary design delivered by Dec. 1, bid letting prior to April 2022 and construction beginning that summer through the end of the project.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said the latest developments surrounding the project have been “exciting.”
“It’s going to be a nice addition to our entire park and recreation system we have in town,” Huizenga said. “We’ve got a lot of good stuff, and this is just one more item that will be part of that.”
“It’s really good, the city’s been great to work with the whole time, and it’s just a formalization of what we kind of expected to happen. I don’t think there was any doubts that the city was behind us, and it’s just proof of that,” Miller said. “When we first started this project, that was probably overly optimistic to think that we could get it done in a year, and the timing has been much faster than we expected, but it’s just a sign that the community’s behind it and a sign that the community’s behind it and a sign of all the hard work that people have done to fundraise and prioritize this project.”
