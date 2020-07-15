The Pierre City Commission granted a special request of Police Chief Jason Jones to close a three-block stretch of Missouri Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 16 for the outdoor public funeral of Lee Weber.
It is to accommodate a heavy presence of law enforcement officers and National Guard soldiers and their vehicles expected at the funeral of Hughes County Chief Deputy Lee Weber in Steamboat Park on Thursday, Jones told the Commission at its weekly meeting on Tuesday.
The funeral of Weber, who also was a staff sergeant and 18.5-year veteran in the South Dakota Army National Guard, will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, at the amphitheater in the park next to the Missouri River.
Weber drowned July 3 in the river about 4.5 miles north of the park after he jumped from a boat to rescue his 8-year-old son who had fallen out of the moving boat.
His son was rescued by another boat but Weber was pulled under the strong current off Diver’s Point on the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area.
After a week of searching, his body was found Thursday, July 9, and recovered from the river near the railroad bridge between Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Jones told the five-member City Commission on Tuesday evening at its weekly meeting that a group of law officers led by the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association will be parking “marked patrol units and also military units that would be arriving for the funeral,” and he expects a big crowd.
He asked the Commission for permission to close off three blocks of Missouri Avenue along the east end of the Park which includes the amphitheater; from Central Avenue to Poplar Avenue.
The city street department will be in charge of setting up barricades and signs for the closure.
The Commission voted 5-0 to allow the five-hour closure to public traffic for three blocks of the avenue that parallels the river from a block away.
Many of the officers and Guard members coming to honor Weber’s life helped in the search and have taken a turn of duty at the “casket watch,” providing a 24-hour-a-day vigil outside Isburg Funeral Chapel on South Pierre Street until the funeral, Jones said.
Members of city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies took part in the large, organized search for Weber’s body July 3-8 which was scaled back on July 9.
Weber had been with the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office since 2015; a staff sergeant in the South Dakota Army National Guard, he served since enlisting in December 2001 and served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan in the war on terrorism, fired on by the enemy.
“Lee Weber led a hero’s life and he died a hero’s death,” U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons, the state’s top federal prosecutor, said Wednesday in a news release. “ He was a guardian in the highest and truest sense. He devoted his life to protecting his family, protecting his community, and protecting his country. Our nation and our state owe him an incalculable debt of gratitude. The men and women of the United States Department of Justice stand shoulder to shoulder with Wendy, their beautiful children, and our entire law enforcement family, as we honor the life of Lee Weber and mourn this tragic loss.”
Separately on Tuesday, Kevin Hipple, manager of the Hughes County Commission in Pierre, announced that the county offices in the county courthouse will be closed from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday, for Weber’s funeral.
State offices, such as the clerk of court’s office, will remain open in the courthouse, Hipple said in a news release.
“It’s been a very emotional week for law enforcement and first responders in general” in the community, Jim Mehlhaff, Pierre city commissioner for public safety, said Tuesday.
Mehlhaff said law enforcement in the capital city — where city, county, state, tribal and federal agencies share spaces — “is a big extended family,” and on Thursday “we will celebrate the life of Chief Deputy Weber and say good bye to his earthly presence and . . . honor his memory.”
According to the Pierre Police Department, public parking for the funeral will be limited near Steamboat Park and those attending should plan on walking a several blocks.
