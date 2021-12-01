The City of Pierre voted unanimously Tuesday evening to accept bids for a 514-foot extension of Black Hills Drive due south to connect with Arthur Avenue, a move the city hopes will make the immediate area appealing to development.
“With the continued development of that commercial corridor, we really need a safer, better way for traffic to exit on and off the highway,” City Engineer John Childs said in a Tuesday press release. “The development of a loop will help with traffic flow and any emergency response needs that could arise.”
Black Hills Drive leads into the parking lot of Black Hills Federal Credit Union off of North Garfield Avenue, between a vacant lot and the parking lot of Walmart. City Staff Engineer Nick Waters said he isn’t sure how long ago Black Hills Drive was developed and constructed, but Tuesday’s press release mentioned that the city has been considering the extension project for “a while.”
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said on Tuesday that the city had been talking about the project for “a number of years.”
“We’re finally to that point, and that has a lot of potential out there,” Huizenga said of the land. “Without a connecting street, that’s kind of a landlocked, not very usable piece of property, that whole area out there.”
Waters told the Capital Journal on Wednesday that the project is mainly “a follow-up completion” of previous development in the immediate area around Black Hills.
“There’s been development there, and with the traffic corridor there along Garfield, (it’s) really just a completion of a portion that’s been developed recently,” Waters said.
Childs said in Tuesday’s release that the project includes water, wastewater and storm sewer utilities as well as curb and gutter, which could help the City of Pierre find businesses that want to move into the area next to Black Hills.
“It makes the area more appealing for further commercial development,” Childs said.
City communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp agreed with Childs’ statement, noting that existing utilities can cut down on construction time for developers.
“When utilities are in place, and you have infrastructure in place, curb and gutter, streets, it just makes it a lot more appealing for developers,” Bohnenkamp said. “A lot of the work is already done so they can move faster.”
Any bids for the project are due by Dec. 22, and the project would be placed among those for Pierre’s 2022 construction season if any appealing bids are received.
Waters said at Tuesday’s meeting that he anticipates completion of the project next fall.
“This is a good one to get off our to-do list,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said on Tuesday. “It has been on there for a number of years, so this is a good one to get knocked out.”
Pierre Economic Development Corporation COO Jim Protexter told the Capital Journal that he finds the project “fantastic.”
“I think it was in 2015 that Black Hills Federal Credit Union came in and bought a piece of ground up there and they did, of course, a nice job on their development and their goal,” Protexter said. “And ours, as well, was to see that further develop up there, but we were really limited with Black Hills Drive because it dead-ends there.”
Protexter said the project should open up about 15 acres of “good development land.”
