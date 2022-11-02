Mike Mueller, president of The Oahe Wheelmen Cycling Club, talks to Pierre commissioners during their Tuesday meeting about a new four-mile multi-use trail planned for the city's east side. City Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton looks on.
During the Tuesday meeting, Pierre commissioners accepted a $25,000 grant to build a multi-use trail in the eastern part of the city.
The South Dakota Department of Health awarded a Health Innovation Improvement grant to the city for the four-mile dirt trail for mountain biking or hiking. It will be located east of Garfield Avenue between Riverside Cemetery and East Elizabeth Street and feature pathways for different skill levels. The city hopes to open the trail next year.
The Oahe Wheelmen Cycling Club proposed the trail. The 50-member nonprofit supports bicycling activities for all ages and abilities for recreation and transportation.
“We have an exciting opportunity to build this trail,” club President Mike Mueller told commissioners. “Our vision will be hiking, running, cross country skiing and snowshoeing, which offers a lower recreation cost opportunity in this part of town and the opportunity to develop the east side of town.”
The area is ideal for a hiking and biking trail because the land is easily accessible but hilly, rough and challenging, City Administrator Kristi Honeywell said.
“They scouted out some potential locations, and this state grant is making the project possible,” Honeywell said.
The city owns the land where the trail will be located, Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton said.
“Outdoor recreation is very popular in our community and surrounding area,” Tipton said. “This trail adds another layer of recreational opportunity in Pierre.”
When the Department of Health announced the availability of the grant, the city used the bike trails as its platform.
“We looked at the demographics and were able to use that information to apply for the grant,” Tipton said. “This will add to the quality of trails throughout the city.”
Trail Arts, a recreational trail company, will design the project and the city parks department will build and maintain it.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
