Mike Mueller Bryan Tipton
Buy Now

Mike Mueller, president of The Oahe Wheelmen Cycling Club, talks to Pierre commissioners during their Tuesday meeting about a new four-mile multi-use trail planned for the city's east side. City Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton looks on.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

During the Tuesday meeting, Pierre commissioners accepted a $25,000 grant to build a multi-use trail in the eastern part of the city.

The South Dakota Department of Health awarded a Health Innovation Improvement grant to the city for the four-mile dirt trail for mountain biking or hiking. It will be located east of Garfield Avenue between Riverside Cemetery and East Elizabeth Street and feature pathways for different skill levels. The city hopes to open the trail next year.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments