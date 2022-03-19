On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission recognized a group of Pierre’s student athletes who will forever have bragging rights as South Dakota’s first girls wrestling team champs.
Coach Matt Thorson told the commission the team had 10 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament.
“There are 10 weight classes in this year’s girls wrestling division, and Pierre qualified all 10,” he said. “So we brought all 10 to state, and we won state. So, that was pretty cool.”
The Feb. 25 state tournament was the hoped-for topper to a strong wrestling season.
“Very dominating group of girls up here,” Thorson told commissioners. “Throughout the year, we had probably close to 10-12 tournaments or so, and we won every single one of them except for one when we had quite a few girls absent.”
Thorson told the Capital Journal there are two tournaments going on — individual and team — when it comes to understanding wrestling.
“Yeah, you’re competing for your own weight class — you want to climb up as high on that podium as you can,” he said. “You win two matches on that first day, you make it to the second day, which is where you’ll figure out what place you’re going to get in the top eight.”
And as wrestlers advance, the team earns points.
“They had girls wrestling last year, but there wasn’t any team champ,” Thorson said. “And they didn’t recognize just because basically, they allowed everybody to enter into the tournament. So this year, you had to qualify for the state tournaments. That way, they could award points for the individuals who qualified.”
Last year, Thorson split his time between coaching boys and girls wrestling. This year, he was focused squarely on the girls’ team. And he said it was a great feeling to see them win the first championship.
Thorson said he knew the team would be well-positioned in the race for the title since Pierre’s wrestlers were returning from last year.
“Throughout the year, we saw a lot of those teams that we knew were going to be in the race, and having competed with them all year, we kind of knew where we were standing,” he said. “But at state, you still need to get the job done. And that’s exactly what we did.”
Thorson is also optimistic about Pierre’s chances next year with the wrestlers’ skills improving and not having any seniors who wouldn’t be able to return. He said it’s nice as a coach not to have to replace any wrestlers, but he is also looking forward to having more time with them since girls’ wrestling is relatively new.
“Most girls have only wrestled a couple of years just because it hasn’t been a sport for too long,” Thorson said. “The possibility and the opportunity to work with them a whole other year and let them grow and see how they develop is just icing on the cake. That we just get to keep growing what we have been growing rather than rebuilding anything.”
During the tournament, T.F. Riggs Junior Marlee Shorter placed fourth in wrestling at 190 pounds, and she found her fellow teammates were uplifting throughout the season.
Shorter said she got into the sport after realizing she didn’t want to play basketball anymore and had coaches ask her to join the wrestling team.
“I love it,” she said after the experience. “The team aspect is really nice. The team with the individual aspect is really nice. You can meet your own goals, but you still have a team to back you up.”
This season didn’t come without challenges for Shorter. She found an injury — a dislocated elbow — affected her performance. Despite finishing fourth this year compared to her first-place finish last year, Shorter plans to stick with and return next season.
Riggs Junior Gianna Stangeland, who finished second, wrestling at 132 pounds, also plans to return next season.
“I was not planning on joining wrestling, but the coaches in our summer lifting kept building it up and asking girls to join,” she said. “And I decided one day to go to an open-mat and kind of fell in love with it from there.”
Stangeland said her perspective had been the most significant change from last year.
“You know, last year was really new for everyone, and we kind of had no idea what was going on,” she said. “But we kind of got into a groove. By the end of this season, we all really wanted to get better. So I went to quite a few camps and tournaments over the summer, and that definitely helped.”
Stangeland found the most challenging part is seeing she isn’t where she wants to be as a wrestler yet.
“Even in South Dakota, we had some great girls, and getting to compare yourself to them is really humbling sometimes because you feel like you put in a lot of work and sometimes you’re still just not there,” she said. “But it’s great motivation.”
While girls wrestling is relatively new, it’s growing and looking like it will continue to do so.
Shorter noted some new faces on this season’s team, and Stangeland found more interest building among younger girls.
“We had three or four freshmen join together,” Stangeland said. “So it definitely does play a part if you know someone on the team already in bringing your friends along.”
Thorson also found girls wrestling is a growing sport.
“The future is extremely bright for the state, but the City of Pierre as well,” he said. “A lot of great young women wrestling, and it’s only going to grow. But, it’ll be fun to watch as the girls grow and improve throughout this year and the years to come.”
Stangeland found a large part of the team’s success so far is due to the coaches and their effort, time and dedication, which she said pushed the wrestlers to do the same. And Stangeland said finishing the season off with the first state title was “awesome” as well.
“(K)nowing that we will forever be remembered as the first team to do that,” she said.
