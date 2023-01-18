Pierre City Commissioners voted to submit formal input to the United States Department of Transportation indicating their preference for 12 weekly flights to Denver with the option of four weekly flights to Minneapolis out of the Pierre Regional Airport.
The only drawback to adding a Minneapolis hub is it being a Delta hub, which means that for most flights, travelers would need to collect bags and go back through security once they arrive in Minneapolis.
Also, if a passenger missed a flight, there might not be another flight from Pierre to Minneapolis, or Minneapolis to Pierre, until the next day.
Mayor Steve Harding said he's excited to be able to offer two hubs.
"Hopefully the U.S. DOT will approve that," Harding said.
The city is still six months out from officially starting a new contract, Harding added.
"You won't officially see it until this summer," he said.
In other action on Tuesday, city commissioners:
Awarded the Hillsview Golf Course Clubhouse and Manager contract to Chad Wise.
Wise replaces Carin Hayn who retired after the 2022 golf season. Wise was awarded the five-year contract for his experience in the golf industry. He will be responsible for managing the clubhouse and pro-shop.
Hillsview is a par 72 course that features bent grass greens, bluegrass fairways and tees. The clubhouse is a full-service facility featuring a pro-shop, snack bar, grill and seating for 80.
Authorized approval to rebid construction of four pickleball courts at Griffin Park.
Proposals for the 8,800 square foot development are due back on Feb. 2. A completion date is set for October.
The project was bid last summer, but all bids came in too high and thus were rejected.
Over $250,000 has been raised by a private group to fund the construction of the four courts.
The Capital Area Pickleball Association is the group behind the fundraising.
The city has allocated $50,000 and has donated the land for the project. The city will also oversee the development and ownership of the courts.
Approved a request to bid resurfacing of the indoor pool at the Aquatic Center at the Oahe Family YMCA.
The pool's bottom surface needs to be rechipped and replastered to bring it back to its original appearance. The city's former water source caused staining along the bottom of the pool.
The resurfacing will take place following the state swim meet.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.