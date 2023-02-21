The City of Pierre's spring and summer street work plan will involve work on 40 blocks altogether.
Nick Waters, city staff engineer, said the main projects this year call for a mill and overlay on Pleasant Drive between Poplar Street and Elizabeth Street, as well as along Polk Avenue between Wells Avenue and Capitol Avenue.
Additional work includes resurfacing and mill and overlay along the Neltom Drive loop, Waters said.
City Spokeswoman Brooke Bohnenkamp said additional messaging will be provided to the public to alert them of upcoming road work as soon as a timeline is established.
Work is expected to begin in the spring and will continue as weather allows, Waters added.
The work is expected to wrap up in November.
Bids for the streetwork are due back to the city by March 2.
The road work plan was announced during the Pierre City Commission's Feb. 13 meeting.
A five-year plan helps the city plan their construction on city streets, Waters said.
This allows roads to get the necessary work done before they get in bad shape and need a complete overhaul.
"We've got a lot of collector streets and residential streets, and we try to keep those high traffic areas in better condition," Waters said. "Those two types of streets are our main streets that receive a lot of our traffic."
Waters said the city street work team and contractor will remain nimble throughout the construction season to ensure they can jump in to do work as weather allows.
