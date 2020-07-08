Pierre city leaders on Tuesday unveiled the design for the city’s new $37.5 million water treatment plant scheduled to be completed by 2022 in Steamboat Park not far from the Waldron Bridge over the Missouri River.
It’s been in the works since about the time Mayor Steve Harding was elected to his first term as mayor in June 2017 and took office a month later, after several years on the City Commission.
In fact, on Tuesday he was sworn in for his second third-year term as mayor, in which he serves as presiding member of the five-member Commission.
“Since June 2018 we have been waiting to see what this operation is going to look like and I am very excited to get the construction started. ” Harding said in the news release. “This is a quality-of-life improvement that will serve our community for generations.”
The new plant will be in the north end of Steamboat Park on about one acre of land.
Some people opposed the location, saying it would ruin the popular park.
But the designers and city leaders have said it will not take up much space. Many people seem to expect the new plant to look something like the city’s sprawling and no-sight-for-sore-eyes waste water treatment complex a couple miles downriver, Harding said.
But they may be surprised, he said.
“If you were coming over the (Waldron) Bridge and saw it, if you didn’t know it was a water treatment plant, you wouldn’t even know it was one,” Harding told the Capital Journal after the City Commission meeting Tuesday, July 7.
The design comes from Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services , or AE2S, based in Grand Forks, North Dakota. AE2S does work in several states and has designed water treatment facilities in Fargo, Bismarck, the Twin Cities and Watertown, South Dakota, for examples.
Pierre leaders wanted to get this one just right, Harding said.
“We sent back the designs three times,” he told the Capital Journal.
Pierre’s drinking water has been unpopular for decades because of its high minerals content that stains fixtures inside and walls and sidewalks outside. But the cost put off city leaders from making a change from using the dozen wells that have supplied drinking water to the city since the 1920s. While the drinking water passed all health standards, residents have used filters and water softeners and lots of salt to make it more palatable.
But technological advances in water treatment and growing federal concern over manganese — of which Pierre’s water from wells has way more of than other cities — signaled that city needed to build a treatment plant, Harding said.
He pushed for a city vote in June 2018 and saw 73 percent of the voters agree with the idea of building a $37.5 million treatment plant, according to a news release Tuesday from Brooke Bohnenkamp, the city’s communications manager.
The 2018 vote showed that residents were willing to see typical residential water bills increase by about 60%, or about a buck a day, from $53 a month to about $83 a month, to pay for the new plant in exchange for better tasting, less staining water, Harding says.
In March 2019, the federal EPA and the state's Department of Environment and Natural Resources recommended Pierre issue a "drinking water advisory," because of the high manganese levels that come naturally into the water from the dozen wells that have supplied the city since the 1920s. The EPA is studying whether to start regulating manganese levels in drinking water. That only highlighted the need for Pierre to get the plant built, Harding said at the time.
Just a year ago, city leaders were projecting that the new water treatment plant would be completed and operating by late 2021.
But a couple of things — getting the design just right and streamlining the complicated construction process — contributed to pushing scheduled completion back into about mid-2022, said Brad Palmer, the city’s utilities director.
Fussing over the design maybe added a month or two to the projected timeline, but it was worth it, he said.
“We would say,’Hey, can we lower the roof?’ ‘Can we come up out of the ground more?’” Palmer told the Capital Journal. “ We took as much time as we could with that, we kept pushing them to make a smaller building, a smaller footprint, as best we could.”
Many residents had expressed concern that a city park was the wrong place for a water treatment plant.
But the design is designed to show it won't ruin Steamboat Park, according to city leaders.
Nearly half the building will be underground, including pipes, “treatment mechanisms” and holding tanks, according to Bohnenkamp.
Not only will the new building look nothing like a water treatment plant, as Mayor Harding suggests; perhaps it will look like nothing at all at certain times and places, according to Palmer.
Once the new Waldron Bridge over the Missouri River is completed slightly north of the current one in a couple, three years, it will be a couple feet lower than the current Waldron Bridge, he said.
“Chances are in the summer you won’t even see this building (from the bridge) when it’s blocked by the trees.”
Palmer said coordination of the construction process that maybe took longer than earlier expected should pay off in made-up ground now.
The city spent some time setting up a “Construction Manager at Risk” agreement, or a CMAR, City Administrator Kristi Honeywell explained at city meetings. The CMAR system is set up through PKG Contracting, Inc., the Fargo firm which is teaming up with Scull Construction Services, Inc., of Rapid City, to turn the design into a real drinking water treatment plant.
“That was a two or three month process,” Palmer said of constructing the CMAR.
But it means that the complicated process for the big project now can go faster on the downstream end.
The solicitations for bids from contractors will go out about now, Palmer said.
“So there are 40 bid packages already put together and ready to go out,” Palmer said Tuesday. “They will kick them out the door on Thursday. We will have a meeting for all interested contractors at the Ramkota on July 16, where we will go over the plans and specs and take them out for a walk-through at the sites. All that will be handled by our CMAR contractor. The bids will be opened on July 30."
Those who are awarded bids "will want to be on site doing work by the middle of August," Palmer said. "So things are going to move really fast.”
One of the first things built in the project will be the intake, where the new plant will get the Missouri River water from far below the surface to the north of the old railroad bridge, Palmer said.
That will be a simple but deep change from the 90-year-old system of wells along the river from which the city has taken its water. It will solve the manganese overload problem in one fell soup, because the river water, while perhaps muddy, has little manganese.
Through an underwater pipe near the bottom of the middle of the river the water will be pulled by pumps into a cistern-like pool under a new, about-to-be-built pumping station on shore just north of the bridges. The pumps inside then will push the river water through an underground pipe into the treatment plant.
The water treatment building seen Tuesday in the form of an architectural design will not start taking shape on the ground until about autumn 2021, according to Bohnenkamp.
The size of this project is more than Pierre usually sees, Mayor Harding said.
“It will be an interesting project to watch. It’s a big project and they are going to be advertising for bids in five states in the region,” Harding said. “There will be 40 different bid packages, so local contractors will certainly get a chance to bid on some of those packages.”
The financing of the plant is well in hand, Harding and Palmer said.
In January 2019, the state’s Board of Water and Natural Resources approved a 30-year loan of $36.9 million to the city for the plant at 2.5% interest. The loan, from a revolving state fund, will be administered by the related Department of Environment and National Resources and doled out on a reimbursement schedule to the city as work is done.
The construction alone will cost no more than $33.1 million, according to Bohnenkamp.
The City Commission voted in 2018 to pay AE2S about $4 million for the designing and engineering and architecting. They will remain involved throughout the construction process, Palmer said.
Meanwhile, the gradual increase in drinking water rates to residential and commercial customers in the city of 8% per year that began in June 2018 is slated to continue to June 2022, for a total increase of about 60%.
That money already is being banked by the city to be spent once it’s needed, Palmer said. In that way, the city is saving some interests costs it would be paying if it had borrowed the full $38.5 million for the project, he said.
Over the five-year span of rising rates, the average residential drinking water bill will go from about $1.77 a day to about $2.77 a day; or from $53 a month to $83 a month, according to Palmer. Based on the city's own review of comparable cities across the state, Pierre's drinking water rates will go from one of the least expensive to one of the most expensive.
But Palmer points out that with the new treated water residents will be able to spend less in their homes on ameliorating the effects of the high mineral content of the current drinking water.
And the old wells would have needed renovating anyway which would have increased drinking water bills even if the water treatment plant wasn't built, AE2S engineers said.
Meanwhile, the projected “salvage” value of the new plant after the 30-year loan is paid off will about equal what it will cost during the 30 years to operate the plant, said AE2S officials, who compared it to the trade-in value of a used car.
Representatives from AE2S, PKG Contracting and Scull Construction Services were at the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Palmer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.