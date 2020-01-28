Pierre’s City Parks and Recreation Department is taking reservations for some of its building and fields.
When not being used by local user groups, for rent are the soon-to-be opened Griffin Park storm shelter community room, the arboretum pavilion and wedding arbor, the amphitheater in Steamboat Park, and a number of sports fields when unoccupied by local user groups.
This move is being driven by the city’s new storm shelter community room scheduled to open this Spring, according to Tom Farnsworth, city parks and recreation director.
“Our intent has always been to make the space available for private gatherings when it’s not being used for emergency shelter,” said Farnsworth. “To make that work, we needed to set up a reservation system.” Now there will be a formalized reservation system.
“We’re not looking at these (rental) fees as a revenue source,” said Vona Johnson, city commissioner and the parks & recreation commission liaison. The fees will help cover ongoing maintenance costs.
The fee structure includes different rates for out-of-town groups, as well as non-profit organizations.
For a list of rental facilities, fees, use agreements, and to make reservations, call 773-7407 or visit cityofpierre.org.
