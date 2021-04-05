City and school board seats being contended 1

Current Pierre School District Board of Education. Shown from left are Randy Hartmann, Cari Leidholt, Dan Cronin, Dennis James and Joan Adam.

 Pierre School District

Four people are in the running for two Pierre commission seats in the June 8 election.

The four candidates are Amy Currie, Todd Johnson, Lucas Solberg and incumbent Jamie Huizenga. Huizenga has served on the commission since 2009, and is running for a fifth term. Terms are three years and there are no term limits.

Two seats are being contested for Fort Pierre City Council on April 13. These terms last two years.

Incumbent Greg Kenzy is being challenged by Brady Gaer in Ward 1. Randy Seiler, who was appointed to a Ward 3 seat to replace now-state Rep. Mike Weisgram, is being challenged by Rick Cronin. The election is April 13. See Q&A of the candidates at www.capjournal.com.

The Pierre School District has two open seats and five candidates in a June 8 election. The candidates are incumbents Dennis James and Randy Hartmann, and challengers Paul Giovanetti, Bree Oatman and Lindsay Strophus.

