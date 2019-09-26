On Monday through Friday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, Morris, Inc. will do asphalt milling and cleaning operations on Sully Avenue (Buchanon-Garfield), Filmore Avenue (Franklin-Capitol), Franklin Street(Grant-Garfield), Buffalo Street (Baja-Garfield), Antelope Street (Yucca-Pierce) and Harrison Avenue (Taylor-Pierce).

Streets will remain open to local traffic with no parking between 7 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Have all vehicles removed from the streets prior to 7 a.m. each day.

