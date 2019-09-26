On Monday through Friday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, Morris, Inc. will do asphalt milling and cleaning operations on Sully Avenue (Buchanon-Garfield), Filmore Avenue (Franklin-Capitol), Franklin Street(Grant-Garfield), Buffalo Street (Baja-Garfield), Antelope Street (Yucca-Pierce) and Harrison Avenue (Taylor-Pierce).
Streets will remain open to local traffic with no parking between 7 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Have all vehicles removed from the streets prior to 7 a.m. each day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.