This is your last weekend, ever, to cruise the Dakota Avenue exit off the Waldron Bridge over the Missouri River entering Pierre for that one block to the Discovery Center corner at James Street. So get crackin’.
On Monday, Sept. 28, city crews will block off the block of Dakota Avenue from the bridge and along Steamboat Park to James Street, the corner to the Discovery Center — “permanently,” according to Brooke Bohnenkamp, city communications director. It’s all part of the first step in the building of a new water treatment plant in the park next to that block of Dakota Avenue.
Work has begun at the site, with bulldozers taking out some trees and turf and making a big area of dirt where the $37.5 million plant will be built and in operation by late 2022, if things go according to plan.
Ground was broken Aug. 7, but real dirt moving began days ago.
Work on a new Waldron Bridge to replace the current one by 2023 will begin this fall and there no longer will be any need, or room, for the lonely last block of Dakota Avenue — or is it the first block? — as it curves off the bridge to parallel Sioux Avenue for a couple miles east. All that stretch will remain in use as a nice, off-the-beaten-path chance to beat the traffic on Sioux Avenue across downtown.
That block of Dakota Avenue will be closed forever starting 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28.
The only way off the Waldron Bridge then will be the Sioux Avenue way, which also is the way of U.S. Highway 14 and 83 and state Highway 34. There’s little doubt the traffic will be heavier that way for the next couple, three years.
And water bills higher to be followed soon by sweeter-tasting water and a smooth ride across a new bridge.
Meanwhile, a couple of days to enjoy driving that block of Dakota Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.