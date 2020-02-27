City to install Riprap for erosion control

To combat the eroding river bank near the swim beach in Griffin Park, the city of Pierre will install new riprap, next week.
Due to high river flows and saturated soil, the river bank started eroding away this summer. The city will place about 175 tons of rock along the bank to stabilize it and prevent infrastructure damage.
According to Brad Palmer, city utilities director, about five feet of bank eroded away in the last several months. The embankment is inching closer to the walking path that runs through Griffin Park.
“We have utilities that run underground near the path,” said Palmer. “We don’t want those utilities to be damaged.”
For safety reasons, the section of the walking path near the erosion is closed until repairs are made.
Riprap will be placed along approximately 225 feet of Griffin Park riverfront. Work is expected to be completed by the end of next week.
The federal government has jurisdiction over the Missouri River; the State of South Dakota controls the land adjacent to the river, and the city of Pierre leases the land from the state. Consequently, approvals were needed from both federal and state government agencies before the riprap could be installed. Necessary permission from the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were received in late February, allowing the city to move forward with the project.
