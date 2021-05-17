Pierre’s Ordinance No. 1829 passed first reading on May 11 and will see second reading when the city commission reconvenes on Tuesday. The commissioners plan to take action on the item. The ordinance supplements the city’s 2021 budget with projects that carry over from the 2020 budget.
“So these projects weren’t included in the original 2021 budget appropriation because they were originally budgeted in the 2020 budget appropriation. And so all those annual budget appropriations expire on Dec. 31,” City Finance Officer Twila Hight said.
Projects not completed in 2021 could be carried over in 2022, Hight confirmed. The projects, with their respective price tags, are as follows:
General Fund
City Hall: Server Room HVAC Project, $48,680
Fire: Turnout gear delivered in 2021, $19,000
Street: Washbay Building, $500,000
Capital Improvement Fund
Fire: Fire Engine 1 completed in January, $400,000
Aquatic Center: HVAC phase 2 moved to 2021, $137,400
Special Recreation Fund
Swimming Pool: Outdoor Pool Project, $12,845,656
Water Fund
Water Department: Water Treatment Plant project, $31,992,739
Wastewater Fund
Wastewater: Plant improvements, $12,756,333
Airport Fund
Airport: Parking lot expansion, $200,000
Landfill Fund
Compost Recovery: Compost screen purchase: $118,000
Total: $59,017,808
