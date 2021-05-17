Pierre receives $100,000 for water treatment (copy)

Shown is an artist's rendition of Pierre's future water treatment plant.

 City of Pierre

Pierre’s Ordinance No. 1829 passed first reading on May 11 and will see second reading when the city commission reconvenes on Tuesday. The commissioners plan to take action on the item. The ordinance supplements the city’s 2021 budget with projects that carry over from the 2020 budget.

“So these projects weren’t included in the original 2021 budget appropriation because they were originally budgeted in the 2020 budget appropriation. And so all those annual budget appropriations expire on Dec. 31,” City Finance Officer Twila Hight said.

Projects not completed in 2021 could be carried over in 2022, Hight confirmed. The projects, with their respective price tags, are as follows:

General Fund

City Hall: Server Room HVAC Project, $48,680

Fire: Turnout gear delivered in 2021, $19,000

Street: Washbay Building, $500,000

Capital Improvement Fund

Fire: Fire Engine 1 completed in January, $400,000

Aquatic Center: HVAC phase 2 moved to 2021, $137,400

Special Recreation Fund

Swimming Pool: Outdoor Pool Project, $12,845,656

Water Fund

Water Department: Water Treatment Plant project, $31,992,739

Wastewater Fund

Wastewater: Plant improvements, $12,756,333

Airport Fund

Airport: Parking lot expansion, $200,000

Landfill Fund

Compost Recovery: Compost screen purchase: $118,000

Total: $59,017,808

Tags

Load comments