The Pierre City Commission paved the way for the city’s third Business Improvement District with a vote Aug. 22, but it will be a BID unlike the previous two.
The proposed third BID is concentrated on the site of the old City Hall building, where a three-building complex consisting of a hotel, apartment building and retail space is planned.
The BID project is governed by a board consisting of five employees of Hegg Companies, explained Brooke Bohnenkamp, manager of communications, special projects and Information Technology for the City of Pierre. Chapelle Investments, part of Hegg Companies, is the developer in the project.
A BID raises money through fees levied within a designated area, and in this case the funds are slated to emerge from use of the hotel. According to a report by the South Dakota Municipal League, drawing from South Dakota Codified Law, a BID can raise funds by “levying special assessments against property located within the district” or through an “occupation tax” that’s “levied against the users of space located within the district.”
The Municipal League, again drawing from South Dakota Codified Law, explains that “A Business Improvement District (BID) can be created ‘within the boundaries of an established business area of the municipality zoned for business, public or commercial purposes.’”
Jared Vilhauer, vice president of development for Hegg Companies, said approximately 60 apartments are planned for one of the buildings, along with an 81-room hotel in another building and retail space in a third. A Starbucks is planned to be part of the hotel.
City Administrator Kristi Honeywell explained some of how the BID funding works.
“Those funds are collected, and the (BID) board will determine how those funds are spent,” she said. “Different entities in the city will apply for those funds, and they will look at those projects to see if they are good projects that will bring people to Pierre.”
Vilhauer said the BID funds would come “specifically from the hotel’s operation,” with a funding mechanism still to be determined. Vilhauer said BIDS are “generally part of the hospitality industry,” and he noted potential uses for this one.
“It’s going to help us continue to put Pierre on the map,” he said, noting that some of the funds will be used for marketing and promotion. He added, too, that funds generated from the BID will also “offset costs from the development.”
Vilhauer said construction of the hotel will likely begin this year. The goal for the project’s completion, he said, is the third quarter of 2024.
In Pierre, the first BID, passed in 2014, applies to all hotels and motels in the city, raising funds for marketing and infrastructure costs throughout the city. A $2 per room, per night tax on each of the 10 hotels and 25 motels in the city that possessed more than 25 rooms to rent generated the funding.
The second BID applied to the 100, 300 and 400 blocks of Pierre St., along with a half block each way on Dakota Street. It raised money through a tax of $2 per lineal foot of property frontage, collected with property taxes. The BID was implemented to enhance the beauty of downtown, mainly through the placement of flowers.
Since BID No. 1 includes all the hotels and motels in the city, the boundaries of the BID are the boundaries of the city itself, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding explained. He noted wide-ranging uses of funds raised from that BID, including enhancements to the Ice Barn, a year-round skating facility.
“With those additional funds, they can host more tournaments here in Pierre so hockey players, parents, grandparents will come to Pierre,” he said. “If we didn’t have that, those people may not have come to Pierre.”
Harding said the Oahe Hockey Association also raised funds for the improvements at the Ice Barn.
Honeywell noted improvements done to the baseball field at Griffin Park aided by the BID, and Harding mentioned, too, that BID No. 1 has helped to fund softball tournaments.
“That’s proven to be a good use of the funds,” Harding said.
Regarding the new development on the site of the old City Hall building, Harding said he anticipated a kind of rejuvenation within the city’s downtown area.
“I think it will revitalize the downtown area,” he said. “My vision for that area when we moved City Hall was always to find something that would not only create sales tax and job opportunities, but also to revitalize the area. With 60 apartments there, and an 80-room hotel, and some retail space and the coffee shop, that will help that downtown area create some more opportunities for the community.”
“We’re looking at a lot of things the community would like to see,” he said. “Additional housing, retail, motel. I think it will really be a long-term great thing for the community.”
Now that the Pierre City Commission has approved a resolution to establish boundaries, the next step will be a “resolution of intent.” Bohnenkamp said the resolution will outline specific details of the BID and set a time and date for a public hearing. A draft ordinance will also be posted with a notice of public hearing at that time, Bohnenkamp said.
The Pierre City Commission will vote on the ordinance after the public hearing.
