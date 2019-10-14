Civil Air Patrol continues to search for missing plane

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) continues searching for an aircraft that went missing last week, presumably between Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Oakes, North Dakota.
Nearly 90 personnel and four aircraft from units in both states participated in Sunday’s efforts.
The missing aircraft is a single-engine Cessna 172, white with light blue markings. It had one person on board. Authorities believe the missing aircraft has an emergency locator beacon, but no signal has been detected.
Pilots flying in the Aberdeen and Oakes areas should be on the lookout for more aircraft than usual. CAP aircraft are red, white and blue in color.
CAP is working closely with officials from Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management. Anybody with information about this incident should contact the Brown County Dispatch Office at 605-626-7911.
The air and ground search resumed on Monday.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 63,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 26,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.
To learn more about CAP in South Dakota, visit https://sdwg.cap.gov.
