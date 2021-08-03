While they might not be a household name, Civil Air Patrol members step up to help their local communities in times of disaster, rescue efforts or acting as role models for building self-confidence and discipline.
CAP spokesman Lt. Col. Michael Marek said the organization -- established in 1941 -- is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.
Nationally, CAP operates a 560-craft fleet of single-engine aircraft and more than 2,000 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The CAP also performs 90 percent of all Air Force Rescue Coordination Center tasked continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions.
During the last fiscal year, the CAP received credit for saving 130 lives.
CAP's 54,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions. CAP also plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM -- science, technology, engineering and math -- education.
And nationwide, CAP's members serve as mentors to the more than 20,000 young people participating in cadet programs.
Locally, South Dakota's Pierre Composite Squadron has 23 members, including six cadets. And along with their weekly meetings and ongoing recruitment, members participate in training exercises and real-life assignments.
Pierre's squadron isn't just your immediate neighbors. In addition to Pierre and Fort Pierre residents, people in Onida, Kadoka, Philip, and other areas travel here to participate.
"If they want to drive it, we'll take them," Pierre's commander Capt. Ruth Carley said. "And, most of our meetings are online."
While members have fun taking part in the CAP, they also constantly live up to the organization's mission statement -- "Supporting America's communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development, and promotion of air, space and cyber power."
Training opportunities
In mid-July, four Pierre Squadron members participated in the annual Joint Dakota Encampment, which had CAP members nationwide join in the training.
The North and South Dakota CAP wings held the encampment at Camp Rapid in Rapid City, with 175 staff and students attending from eight CAP regions, including 16 states.
Lt. Col. Nancy McKenney, Capt. Ryan Skaggs, Cadet (C-Staff Sgt.) Joshua Vermundson and Airman Aimee Schmitt from the Pierre Squadron joined the encampment.
"Encampments are No. 1 activity, in terms of participation, for the CAP youth program, known as the Cadet Program," 2021 encampment commander Capt. Richard Rezac said. "The purpose of the cadet encampment is for cadets to develop leadership skills, investigate the aerospace sciences and related careers, commit to a habit of regular exercise, and solidify their moral character. It is the capstone of the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program."
He said COVID-19 forced CAP wings in many states to cancel their encampments. But Rezac added South Dakota's more favorable COVID-19 situation attracted encampment participants from across the country, making the encampment larger than usual.
Encampment activities for the nearly 120 youth members included classroom sessions covering CAP and Air Force topics, aerospace education, leadership, weapons and physical fitness.
Cadets also trained in drills and ceremonies and were in nightly sports competitions.
The schedule also included cadets visiting Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Air and Space Museum, including demonstrations and tours from some Air Force active-duty units on base.
More than 30 adult CAP members, known as senior members, served as staff for the encampment. The senior members supervised and managed the cadets and their activities.
And there's some flight time on the horizon for some of the local cadets.
The CAP plans to hold a hands-on event in Philip in mid-August, where cadets get the chance to build a working rocket and fly in gliders and self-powered aircraft. While safety comes first, most cadets get the opportunity to take the stick for a bit while flying in the gliders.
Pierre's members
Members vary in age, with some retired Air Force and others joining as cadets ranging from 12-18 years. And when the situation calls for it, CAP members wear uniforms fashioned after the U.S. Air Force's.
You may have come across them a few times. Carley said the CAP does many volunteer activities in the community.
In mid-June, the CAP held its statewide color guard competition in Pierre at the Community Bible Church on North Harrison Avenue. And in early July, CAP members served breakfast at the National BB Gun Competition at the Fort Pierre Expo Center.
"We have three major areas of focus -- volunteer service, aerospace education and cadet programs," Carley said. "Anyone is welcome to stop by for a visit. We meet at various locations on Tuesday evenings."
McKenney said she joined the CAP 28 years ago in a deal she made with her grandson.
"He didn't have a lot of self-respect. I took him to a meeting, and he said he would join if I did," she said.
McKenney found the worst part of the encampment was waking up at 5 a.m. and staying up until midnight. She said it didn't leave a whole lot of time in your bed.
"The best was watching the cadets grow," McKenney said. "They get together and make good friends. All say, 'yes sir, yes ma'am, no sir no ma'am.' I've stuck with CAP to see kids' improvements and what they can do to see manners -- we really lack in that nowadays. Don't see much of that."
While McKenney first joined by striking a deal with her grandson, Schmitt's story behind joining is a bit more familiar.
"I joined back in 2018 because I saw Women In Science in school and got interested," she said. "CAP helps me gain confidence and help people."
Schmitt is leaning ranks and recognizing them on the uniformed people she sees shopping.
"It helps with respect," she said. "My family says 'hi' and 'hello,' now I say 'good morning, good afternoon and good evening.'"
Schmitt wanted to advance her leadership skills and make friends during the encampment, and she found she did just that. But it doesn't mean the training didn't have a downside.
She said the daytime heat shifting to the cold, which woke her up at night, was the worst part.
But the opportunity to interact with a new group of people and learn the little differences made it worth it.
"The best part was I got to meet all the people there, from Alaska, Hawaii and New York," she said. "In New York, they filter water differently. One girl had to drink bottled water because tap water made her sick."
