Gov. Kristi Noem continues giving her opinion on COVID-19 ... just as her own Department of Health confirms the disease has already killed 129 South Dakotans, including two in Hughes County.
"Science shows that #COVID19 doesn’t impact children even on the same level as the flu, and keeping kids out of school harms them in a multitude of ways," Noem tweeted on Thursday.
Finding anyone to dispute that allowing children to go to school benefits them would be a fruitless endeavor. However, Noem's Thursday tweet prompted the Capital Journal to fact check Noem's assertion that influenza is worse for children than COVID-19.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), both COVID-19 and flu can result in these complications:
Pneumonia
Respiratory failure
Acute respiratory distress syndrome (i.e. fluid in lungs)
Sepsis
Cardiac injury (e.g. heart attacks and stroke)
Multiple-organ failure (respiratory failure, kidney failure, shock)
Worsening of chronic medical conditions (involving the lungs, heart, nervous system or diabetes)
Inflammation of the heart, brain or muscle tissues
Secondary bacterial infections (i.e. infections that occur in people who have already been infected with flu or COVID-19)
However, the CDC also states that when it comes to children, "Young children are at higher risk of severe illness from flu."
"The risk of complications for healthy children is higher for flu compared to COVID-19," the agency further states.
However, this is also not the whole story. According the CDC, school-aged children who become infected with COVID-19 are at an increased risk of contracting Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare but severe complication of the coronavirus. Officials said MIS-C can cause a child's heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs to become inflamed.
"MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care," the agency adds.
Also, according to Johns Hopkins University, another key difference between the flu and coronavirus is that "COVID-19 might be spread through the airborne route, meaning that tiny droplets remaining in the air could cause disease in others even after the ill person is no longer near."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.