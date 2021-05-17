The Capital Journal will move the printing of all its products to their sister newspaper in Madison, South Dakota effective May 25th.
No other changes in the publication of the Capital Journal and its affiliated products, including the Reminder Plus or South Dakota Outdoors, are planned. “This is simply a production change only and one that makes good financial sense.” Capital Journal and capjournal.com Publisher Jeff Hartley said.
“It makes sense to combine the production of the Capital Journal and the Daily Leader to add efficiency and save costs for both newspapers,” Hartley said.
Hartley said newspapers across the country have merged production operations where it made sense to help add efficiency and that most newspapers in the surrounding area have already made this change. He also expects to see improved print quality since Madison has a newer press.
“Community newspapers such as the Capital Journal continue to be in excellent financial health, as opposed to some larger, metropolitan newspapers,” he said. “This move places us in even better shape for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.