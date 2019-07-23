Clarence Robert McKee, 80
C. Robert (Bob) McKee, 80, died July 18, 2019 at the Gregory Hospital.
Memorial Services for Robert (Bob) McKee will be held on Monday, July 29 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church, Gregory, SD. There is a visitation one prior to the service.
Mr. McKee was born November 8, 1938 in Gregory, SD to Clarence and Martisha (Goodwin) McKee. He attended elementary school in the Gregory area. His family moved to Pierre, SD in 1951 where he attended Pierre High School. He attended the University of South Dakota at Vermillion and served in the U.S. Army being stationed in Arkansas, Georgia, and Germany. He worked in the banking business in Kennebec, SD and Wolsey, SD from May 1960 until July 1963. He became a governmental auditor for the state of South Dakota in July 1963 and was assigned to the Gregory area in 1964. He retired as a governmental auditor on January 1, 1996. He was employed as manager of the Gregory Senior Village from September 1, 1996 through August 31, 2003. During his lifetime he enjoyed baseball, football, Hunting, fishing, golf, model airplanes, do it yourself projects, politics, reading, traveling, listening to good music, gardening, computers, and especially his grandchildren.
He married Susan Rae Roberts in Kennebec, SD on February 11, 1961. Susan passed away February 11, 1969. He married Margaret Ann Lopour on April 4, 1970 in Gregory, SD. He was a member of the Gregory United Methodist Church and served on the Gregory City Council.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Sandra of Pierre, SD and Amy and her husband Jamie Sachtjen of Colome, SD. He is also survived by three grand children Trevor, Nolan, and Emily and two sisters: Sally and her husband Milo Lines of Sac City Iowa and Christine and her husband, Sherwin Nyberg, of Groton, SD and numerous other relatives including nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Mike, and his brother Lee.
