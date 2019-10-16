In the Oct. 10 article “Snow, wine and gravel, City Commissioners covered it” in the Capital Journal newspaper, it was stated that the Ferris/Baldridge land issue was solved. With the case going to court, as far as the city commission and the county commissioners are concerned, the issue is no longer in their jurisdiction. The city did approve the Ferris plat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.