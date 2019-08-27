skeet

From left to right are: Bernard Stoeser, Bob Stoeser, Chad Stoeser and Rylie Stoeser, four generations of shooters who participated in the South Dakota State Skeet Tournament.

Skeet shooters from across the state had a banner day at Willow Creek Wildlife, Saturday and Sunday Aug. 24 and 25, during the State Skeet Tournament held at Willow Creek.

Winners are as follows:

12 gauge

High overall — Drew Thorsen

B1 — Dan Scheideihan

C1 — Keith Lindsey

D1 — Lloyd Johnson

E1 — Pat Ludwig

20 gauge

High overall — Drew Thorsen

C1 -Dan Scheideihan

D1 — Bob Stoeser

28 gauge

High overall — Drew Thorsen

C1 — Dan Scheideihan

D1 — Lloyd Johnson

.410

High overall — Drew Thorsen

B1 — Keith Lindsey

C1 — Bob Stoeser

D1 — Jessica Hays

Doubles

High overall — Bob Stoeser

A1 — Drew Thorsen

B1 — Keith Lindsey

C1 — Dan Scheideihan

D1 — Lloyd Johnson

