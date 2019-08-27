Skeet shooters from across the state had a banner day at Willow Creek Wildlife, Saturday and Sunday Aug. 24 and 25, during the State Skeet Tournament held at Willow Creek.
Winners are as follows:
12 gauge
High overall — Drew Thorsen
B1 — Dan Scheideihan
C1 — Keith Lindsey
D1 — Lloyd Johnson
E1 — Pat Ludwig
20 gauge
High overall — Drew Thorsen
C1 -Dan Scheideihan
D1 — Bob Stoeser
28 gauge
High overall — Drew Thorsen
C1 — Dan Scheideihan
D1 — Lloyd Johnson
.410
High overall — Drew Thorsen
B1 — Keith Lindsey
C1 — Bob Stoeser
D1 — Jessica Hays
Doubles
High overall — Bob Stoeser
A1 — Drew Thorsen
B1 — Keith Lindsey
C1 — Dan Scheideihan
D1 — Lloyd Johnson
