South Dakota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters has created a cleanup assistance hotline to assist South Dakotans with cleanup or debris removal as a result of the winter storm and flooding this year.
This information is being distributed by the Department of Public Safety at the request of FEMA and the South Dakota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
The phone number is 605-519-5413. The hotline is staffed by volunteers and will operate through August 9. Callers should leave their phone numbers for a call back by volunteers. Then, volunteers can help with mucking and gutting homes (removal of drywall, carpet, etc.), debris removal and other cleanup activities. The hotline will match requests with volunteer partners and will attempt to accommodate as many requests as possible with the volunteer resources available.
Calling the hotline is not the same as registering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for possible disaster assistance. Residents who were impacted by the severe weather March 13 through April 26 are encouraged to register with FEMA. Homeowners and renters with disaster-related damages can contact FEMA by calling 800-621-3362, registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. For center locations, visit www.fema.gov/DRC.
