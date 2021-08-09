Pierre School District’s first day is about a week away, which means, just like the teachers, the principal and the rest of the district’s staff, District Safety Coordinator Todd Johnson is getting ready for a new year.
“We were lucky to find someone like Todd because he had been (a school resource officer) for the school district in the past, so he’s very well-versed in all of that, also had a number of years of law enforcement training, so we found the perfect person,” Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt told the Capital Journal.
But the past two school years have been far from ordinary. Glodt and Johnson agree that Johnson has spent a considerable amount of his time on the job so far, perhaps more than he might spend in 2021-22, on COVID mitigation.
“Last year he probably ended up helping us in doing more with COVID and some of the mitigation things we were doing at the high school than what his typical year will look like,” Glodt said of Johnson. “We’re very lucky. He’s in charge of the safety plans and the crisis plans at not just the high school, obviously, but all five of our schools, he leads that process.”
Johnson, who is no stranger to security duties, found COVID-19 mitigation was just a different type of security.
“The same process goes for both, even though they’re really different,” Johnson said. “The virus was something out there that we had to address and the way I break it down is whenever you’re dealing with stuff you’ve got to be proactive, which is preemptive. You know, look ahead at what you can do to fix things before they happen. Or you can be reactive, and a lot of plans are both, and I think you saw that with our COVID stuff. So you could work on the information you had, but you had to have a plan put together that when things changed, then your reaction was something that didn’t confuse people.”
Johnson was also present for an active shooter drill at Georgia Morse Middle School last month, where he said he and Pierre School Board President identified a shortcoming in district security, one exacerbated by the pandemic.
“You can train for an active shooter event, but one of the things — and it happened in Harrisburg when they had a shooting a couple years ago — but the reunification process, when you bring your kids back to your parents, is really complicated,” Johnson said. “And it’s something that we hadn’t been able to do because of COVID, so we haven’t done a practice on that for two years.”
Johnson said he hopes to get reunification training done this spring if not this fall. He further breaks down security and safety improvements into the physical and mental or emotional.
Physical improvements, he said, include improving camera systems and framing in the section of T.F. Riggs High School’s second-floor balcony that overlooks the lobby below.
“We’ve asked for participation with staff to find what parts of the school we didn’t have covered with cameras and we’ve had IT department deal with that, they’ve moved some cameras around so there’s not... zones where we don’t have eyes on, because we can’t have kids being able to hide away from us because it creates an unsafe environment for them,” Johnson said.
For the mental and emotional portion, Johnson said he plans to work on the district’s “climate and culture.”
“A lot of it (is) climate and culture,” Johnson said. “It’s unfair of us to have the excuse that we don’t know. Like if something bad happens, I think it’s unfair of me to say ‘Well, I didn’t know that was going on.’ Bullying is kind of a good example in that regard, because a lot of schools, say somebody gets hurt because of bullying in some way, somebody on the bus. It’s bad and it’s not a good excuse to basically say you don’t know. I don’t want to be in a position someday where something happens and my answer is I didn’t know or I don’t know. To me, that would show that I didn’t see it coming, which means I didn’t care enough to look.”
