‘Climate Emergency’:President Joe Biden quickly stops Keystone XL

"Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my administration’s economic and climate imperatives."
The above is the final sentence of President Joe Biden's executive order regarding the planned $8 billion oil pipeline, which would have stretched 316 miles through South Dakota countryside. Biden officially issued this order late Wednesday, though it was anticipated as early as Sunday.
Officials with TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, stated they were “disappointed” to learn Biden would revoke the existing presidential permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.
“Advancement of the project will be suspended,” the company’s statement reads.
TC Energy officials had claimed the Keystone XL Pipeline — which has been in various stages of development and permitting for more than a decade — would eventually create 3,500 jobs in South Dakota, with these workers constructing pipeline to stretch through nine of the state’s counties: Harding, Butte, Perkins, Meade, Pennington, Haakon, Jones, Lyman and Tripp. It would have shipped Canadian tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada on a southeasterly route toward the Gulf Coast.
Late Tuesday, U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, all R-S.D., released a statement urging Biden not to stop Keystone.
“The completion of the Keystone XL pipeline would also yield a significant economic impact in South Dakota, especially through a portion of the $100 million in property taxes the project will generate annually. These revenues will be reinvested in our schools, rural communities, and local infrastructure,” their joint statement indicated.
Nevertheless, WhiteHouse.gov, which is now under Biden’s direction, made his distaste for fossil fuels clear on Wednesday. This marks a stark change from the Trump administration’s pro-fossil fuels agenda.
“President Biden will take swift action to tackle the climate emergency. The Biden administration will ensure we meet the demands of science, while empowering American workers and businesses to lead a clean energy revolution,” the website states.
Furthermore, Biden has said he wants to spend “more than $5 trillion” on clean energy initiatives, such as windmills, solar panels, hydropower and ethanol.
“Native tribes and communities are counting on the President to use the same rationale he’s using to kill Keystone XL to stop all projects like it, including the Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota and roll back the approval of the Dakota Access pipeline,” Oil Change International spokesman David Turnbull stated in lauding Biden’s action.
The Inauguration
South Dakota was represented during the inauguration of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, as both Johnson and Gov. Kristi Noem live tweeted from the event at the U.S. Capitol.
“At President Biden’s Inaugural with my oldest son Max,” a tweet from Johnson stated.
Noem, who campaigned vociferously against Biden across the nation last year, nevertheless attended the inauguration. She stated via Twitter: “Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on your inauguration today...thankful for my @SitkaGear gloves! Brrr...cold and it snowed!”
Thune and Rounds also congratulated Biden and Harris, while hoping to achieve some form of cooperation.
“Praying for our new president, Joe Biden, our new vice president, Kamala Harris, and our entire country on this historic day. I hope that we can find common ground in the years ahead and work toward an even stronger future for the country and South Dakota,” Thune tweeted.
Through a news release, Rounds added: “The peaceful transfer of power that the American people witnessed today on the steps of the U.S. Capitol is fundamental to our republic and the future of our great nation. I wish President Biden and Vice President Harris the best as they assume the tremendous responsibility entrusted to them. I know we will not agree on every issue, and I’m ready to stand as loyal opposition when we disagree on issues of principle. But we all want to leave this nation better than we found it. I do look forward to working with the new administration on ways we can move our country forward, leaving more opportunities for the next generation.”
While Biden became the nation’s 46th president Wednesday, Harris became the first woman — and only second person of color — to serve as either president or vice president.
“I’m here today because of the women who came before me,” Harris tweeted.
“In part, Biden stated in his inaugural address: “My fellow Americans, we have to be different than this. America has to be better than this. And, I believe America is better than this.”
