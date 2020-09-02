Having twice broken the “glass ceiling” to become the highest ranking female elected official in American history, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is now the first politician caught on camera while violating San Francisco’s order against indoor salon services.
“It was a setup. I take responsibility for falling for a setup,” Pelosi said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference in San Francisco.
“I think this salon owes me an apology,” the speaker added.
Many cities and states around the county, particularly those that lean to the political left, continue to prohibit — or strictly limit — indoor activities because of concerns about COVID-19. Not many cities or states are considered more liberal than San Francisco.
On Tuesday evening, Fox News aired video surveillance footage that appeared to show Pelosi walking into a salon, with her mask around her neck rather than on her face, walking through the establishment. A stylist follows her, wearing a mask.
Pelosi and her staff later confirmed the woman on the video was the speaker, but said they did not believe she had violated any rules.
Pelosi initially became speaker after Democrats won the U.S. House in 2006, serving a term of four years until Republicans swept back into control. The 2010 election saw then-U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin, D-S.D., ousted by now Gov. Kristi Noem.
When Democrats drowned the GOP in 2018’s “Blue Wave,” which was paid for in large part by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Pelosi again took power in the House.
With the 2020 election swiftly approaching, Republicans quickly pounced on what they saw as a bit of hypocrisy on Pelosi’s part.
“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask — despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing,” President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday.
Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also critiqued Pelosi via Twitter.
“Americans have shuttered businesses, complied with local orders, and sacrificed everything to defeat the virus. But Nancy Pelosi doesn’t think the rules apply to her. She thinks she deserves special treatment,” McCarthy tweeted.
Pelosi, however, tried to focus on the positives of her experience.
“I have been inundated by people who are in the hair service industry saying, ‘Thank you for calling attention to this. We need to get back to work,’” she said during her Wednesday news event, streamed via KTVU Fox 2, which covers the San Francisco Bay Area.
