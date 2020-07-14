Clogged Pipes: Nearly $12 billion worth of oil pipelines tied up in court

Last week, a federal judge ordered the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down by Aug. 5, while a ruling by another court continues to delay construction on the planned $8 billion Keystone XL Pipeline.
That means nearly $12 billion of pipelines that are meant to ship oil across South Dakota are either unable to be built, or have been ordered to halt operation. Environmentalists and tribal activists have been working against both pipelines for several years.
Meanwhile, construction has begun on the Canadian portion of the Keystone, according to its developer, TC Energy. The firm formerly operated under the name, TransCanada.
“Keystone XL is an important energy infrastructure project that is poised to put thousands of people to work, generate substantial economic benefits and strengthen North American energy security,” Keystone XL President Richard Prior said last week.
Keystone XL Pipeline (KXL)
Somewhat unexpectedly, TC Energy officials on March 31 reported that had started work on the giant Keystone XL Pipeline. They hope to have conduit this shipping Canadian tar sands oil extracted from Alberta across the central U.S. -- including 316 miles of South Dakota’s countryside -- by 2023.
Pipeline developers claim the project’s construction will eventually lead to 3,500 jobs in South Dakota as it passes through nine counties: Harding, Butte, Perkins, Meade, Pennington, Haakon, Jones, Lyman and Tripp.
According to TC Energy, the strategy is for seven pump stations in South Dakota: Two in Harding County, one each in Meade, Haakon and Jones counties, and two in Tripp County.
The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) states that a pump station is “used to transport unrefined petroleum, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas through pipelines.”
Overall, plans are for the Keystone XL to extend 1,210-miles from Hardisty, Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska. At that point, it would connect with other TC Energy infrastructure to send the crude further south to refineries in east Texas.
The Keystone XL will be capable of transporting up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day, TC Energy officials said.
However, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of Montana ruled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated the law when it approved Nationwide Permit 12, a key water crossing permit for the pipeline. The giant Missouri River fish known as the pallid sturgeon is among the forms of wildlife Morris of Montana said the project may endanger.
Finally, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on July 6 failed to overturn the decision by Morris as it pertains to the KXL.
“While this ruling from the Supreme Court is positive for the oil and gas industry overall, it continues to delay large portions of construction on our Keystone XL project and the thousands of high-paying union jobs that come with it,” pipeline developers stated regarding the ruling. “TC Energy remains committed to the future of this project. We will continue to evaluate our 2020 U.S. scope. In Canada, our work in 2020 remains unchanged.”
Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL)
The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile Dakota Access Pipeline has been shipping crude oil derived from North Dakota’s prolific Bakken Shale play on a southeasterly route through South Dakota and Iowa on its way to Illinois.
However, last week, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered, “The flow of oil must cease” by Aug. 5. The pipeline is owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners.
“We believe that Judge Boasberg has exceeded his authority in ordering the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has been safely operating for more than three years,” company officials said.
Also quite upset was North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
“No one cares more about North Dakota’s clean water than the people who live here, and if a single judge is able to shut down a state-of-the-art pipeline project that was permitted and has been operating safely for more than three years, it would have a chilling effect on America’s ability to build, modernize and improve our nation’s critical infrastructure, which we need to do for both energy security and environmental stewardship,” Burgum said on July 6.
