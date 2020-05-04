As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, staff members had been notified of these closures and cancellations in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area:

Avera Medical Group Pierre: closed to visitors

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital: closed to visitors

Birthright of Pierre: call 1-800-550-4900 for assistance

Boys and Girls Club

Capital Journal business office: closed to public entry

City office of Fort Pierre: closed to public entry

Cultural Heritage Center: closed to public entry. Call 773-3458 for assistance.

Executive branch of state government: nonessential personnel

Helmsley Center: closed to visitors

Oahe Family YMCA

Office of the Attorney General: nonessential personnel

Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center

Rawlins Municipal Library: closed to public entry

Pierre Aquatics Center

Pierre Police Department: closed to walk-in traffic

Pierre Public Schools

Pierre School District Kindergarten Screenings: postponed until further notice

SD Discovery Center: closed to public entry

SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.

SD Secretary of State: office closed to public entry

Social Security Administration local office: closed to public entry

Stanley County Courthouse: closed to public entry

Stanley County Schools

The Right Turn: closed to public entry

