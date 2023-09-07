Carbon Pipeline Midwest Explainer
A sign reading "No CO2, no eminent domain" stands along a rural road east of Bismarck, N.D. The sign is in opposition to Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed pipeline network to carry carbon dioxide emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five states to central North Dakota for permanent storage deep underground. 

 Jack Dura / Associated Press

South Dakota regulators on Wednesday denied a construction permit for a carbon dioxide pipeline project, one month after a North Dakota panel did the same to a similar project by another company.

Navigator CO2 Ventures wants to build a 1,300-mile  pipeline network across Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, to carry planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from more than 20 industrial plants to be buried over a mile underground in Illinois.

