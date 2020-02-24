Cole Martin promoted to Sergeant

Pierre’s Officer Cole Martin will be promoted to Patrol Sergeant in a pinning ceremony.
The ceremony is in the multi-purpose room in the Solem Public Safety Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, starting at 1 p.m. A reception will follow the pinning ceremony. The public is invited.
Martin started with the Pierre Police Department in Aug. 2005, beginning as a communications officer. He was later reassigned to patrol officer. Most recently, Martin served as an investigator with the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force in Pierre.
