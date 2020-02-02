A Colorado man was sentenced this week to 10 years in federal prison for dealing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in western South Dakota for at least a year.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sitting in Rapid City also ordered John Schrum to serve five years of supervised release after his incarceration is completed.
Schrum, 47, faced up to life in prison on the charge of dealing meth with others from August 2017 to July 2018.
Schrum pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors, receiving the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for the charge.
Schrum was arrested on July 6, 2018 on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota, riding in a vehicle driving by Richard Homer. There were two .40 caliber handguns in the vehicle and each man was charged with being a felon illegally possessing a firearm as well as the meth-dealing counts.
Schrum pleaded guilty to one count of meth-dealing and the other counts were dropped.
“Drug trafficking is an inherently violent activity,” said U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons In a news release dated Thursday, Jan. 30. “It is common to find drug traffickers armed with guns in order to protect their illegal drug product and cash, and enforce their illegal operations.”
Homer pleaded guilty to a count of dealing meth on Friday, Jan. 31, in federal court in Rapid City, according to court documents.
His sentencing date has not been announced yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.